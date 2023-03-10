Royal Restrooms
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$107K - $199K
Units as of 2022
9 80.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Royal Restrooms was founded in 2004 in Savannah, Georgia, by David Sauers, Jr. and Robert Glisson. They provide luxury portable restroom trailers, restrooms for special events, and portable shower trailers. Events they cater to include weddings, black-tie events, festivals, emergency response situations, and remodeling businesses.

These restrooms may be unique compared to standard porta potties because they are custom trailers with exterior lights, occupancy light indicators, and stairs with handrails. You can also expect the trailer to include:

  • Bathroom fixtures

  • Vanities

  • Mirrors 

  • Climate control 

  • Toiletries

  • Contemporary decor

  • Music 

Since beginning to franchise in 2008, Royal Restrooms has opened several franchises across the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach across the country.

Why You May Want To Start a Royal Restrooms Franchise

Every event, regardless of size, needs restrooms for guests. Royal Restrooms offers a sanitary, comfortable, and luxury solution. If you want an easy to manage and deploy, flexible business opportunity that doesn't require a brick-and-mortar location, this franchise opportunity could suit you. There also may be no need to get "dirty" when offering the portable restroom service to events and businesses. 

Joining the Royal Restrooms franchise team may let you become a part of their service history that they believe is built around reliability, integrity, dedication, and trust. Royal Restrooms expects franchisees to have business management and client services skills. While fleet management and scheduling experience may be helpful, this could require you to have direct experience in their industry. They will provide the tools and training you need to run the business. 

What Might Make a Royal Restrooms Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Royal Restrooms franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Royal Restrooms focuses on continually developing new products, procedures, and systems upgrades. 

To be part of the Royal Restrooms team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Royal Restrooms Franchise

As you decide if opening a Royal Restrooms franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Royal Restrooms franchise would do well in your community. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Royal Restrooms franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Royal Restrooms brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to a multi-day training at their corporate office in Savannah, Georgia, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and field operations. They also receive additional coaching and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Royal Restrooms

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Party/Event Services
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Royal Restrooms Franchise Sales
Leadership
David Sauers, CEO
Corporate Address
2402 U.S. Hwy. 80 W.
Savannah, GA 31408
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
9 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Royal Restrooms franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$106,900 - $199,200
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $200,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Royal Restrooms offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Royal Restrooms has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Royal Restrooms? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Royal Restrooms.

Complete Weddings + Events

Photography, DJ, video, and photo-booth services
Ranked #484
Learn More

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Home inspections
Ranked #313
Request Info

BounceU

Children's entertainment centers
Learn More

British Swim School

Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
Ranked #352
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing