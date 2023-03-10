Royal Restrooms was founded in 2004 in Savannah, Georgia, by David Sauers, Jr. and Robert Glisson. They provide luxury portable restroom trailers, restrooms for special events, and portable shower trailers. Events they cater to include weddings, black-tie events, festivals, emergency response situations, and remodeling businesses.

These restrooms may be unique compared to standard porta potties because they are custom trailers with exterior lights, occupancy light indicators, and stairs with handrails. You can also expect the trailer to include:

Bathroom fixtures

Vanities

Mirrors

Climate control

Toiletries

Contemporary decor

Music

Since beginning to franchise in 2008, Royal Restrooms has opened several franchises across the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach across the country.

Why You May Want To Start a Royal Restrooms Franchise

Every event, regardless of size, needs restrooms for guests. Royal Restrooms offers a sanitary, comfortable, and luxury solution. If you want an easy to manage and deploy, flexible business opportunity that doesn't require a brick-and-mortar location, this franchise opportunity could suit you. There also may be no need to get "dirty" when offering the portable restroom service to events and businesses.

Joining the Royal Restrooms franchise team may let you become a part of their service history that they believe is built around reliability, integrity, dedication, and trust. Royal Restrooms expects franchisees to have business management and client services skills. While fleet management and scheduling experience may be helpful, this could require you to have direct experience in their industry. They will provide the tools and training you need to run the business.

What Might Make a Royal Restrooms Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Royal Restrooms franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Royal Restrooms focuses on continually developing new products, procedures, and systems upgrades.

To be part of the Royal Restrooms team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Royal Restrooms Franchise

As you decide if opening a Royal Restrooms franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Royal Restrooms franchise would do well in your community.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Royal Restrooms franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Royal Restrooms brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to a multi-day training at their corporate office in Savannah, Georgia, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and field operations. They also receive additional coaching and continued support after their franchise location has opened.