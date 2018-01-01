SanSai Fresh Grill & Sushi Kitchen
Grilled meats, salads, sushi
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
12259 Crenshaw Blvd., #C
Hawthorne, CA 90250
Initial Investment ⓘ
$440,900 - $801,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
SanSai Fresh Grill & Sushi Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
1 month
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5