When Edgar Schaked graduated from Florida International University in Miami with a degree in mechanical engineering, he told his father he didn’t want to be an engineer, he wanted to be a chocolate maker. Schaked’s father, Baruch, had been making chocolates for more than 25 years, working in a chocolate factory in the family’s native Argentina, studying different techniques throughout Europe, and opening his own shop in Miami.

From his father, Schaked learned the essentials of chocolate making and together they opened Schakolad Chocolate Factory in Winter Park, Florida, in 1995. Each shop features handmade chocolate treats including truffles, boxed assortments and chocolate body paint. Schakolad Chocolate Factory also custom-designs chocolate gifts and promotional items for corporate clients.