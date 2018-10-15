Schakolad Chocolate Factory
European-style chocolates, coffee, gelato
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
9901 Hawaiian Ct.
Orlando, FL 32819
CEO
Edgar Schaked
Initial Investment ⓘ
$134,100 - $167,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$600-$1K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$100/mo.
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
7 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5
From his father, Schaked learned the essentials of chocolate making and together they opened Schakolad Chocolate Factory in Winter Park, Florida, in 1995. Each shop features handmade chocolate treats including truffles, boxed assortments and chocolate body paint. Schakolad Chocolate Factory also custom-designs chocolate gifts and promotional items for corporate clients.
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Southwest, Canada, Central America, Middle East, Mexico, South America, Western Europe