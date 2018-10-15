Schakolad Chocolate Factory
European-style chocolates, coffee, gelato

About
Founded

1995

Franchising Since

1999 (19 Years)

Corporate Address

9901 Hawaiian Ct.
Orlando, FL 32819

CEO

Edgar Schaked

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$134,100 - $167,500

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$39,500 - $39,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$600-$1K/mo.

Ad Royalty Fee

$100/mo.

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

7 days

Classroom Training:

5 days

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 5

Bio
When Edgar Schaked graduated from Florida International University in Miami with a degree in mechanical engineering, he told his father he didn’t want to be an engineer, he wanted to be a chocolate maker. Schaked’s father, Baruch, had been making chocolates for more than 25 years, working in a chocolate factory in the family’s native Argentina, studying different techniques throughout Europe, and opening his own shop in Miami.

From his father, Schaked learned the essentials of chocolate making and together they opened Schakolad Chocolate Factory in Winter Park, Florida, in 1995. Each shop features handmade chocolate treats including truffles, boxed assortments and chocolate body paint. Schakolad Chocolate Factory also custom-designs chocolate gifts and promotional items for corporate clients.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $134,100 High - $167,500
Units
-4.5%-1 UNITS (1 Year) -16.0%-4 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Southwest, Canada, Central America, Middle East, Mexico, South America, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 15th, 2018
