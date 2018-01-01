Services Select
Certification system for businesses
About
6148 Lee Hwy., #104
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
6148 Lee Hwy., #104
Chattanooga, TN 37421
CEO
Gary Miller
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$52,250 - $78,050
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$93,400
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
15%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
On-The-Job Training:
5 business days
Classroom Training:
3 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $52,250 High - $78,050
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
