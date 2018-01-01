Slumberland Franchising Inc.
Home furnishings
Founded
1967
Franchising Since
1974 (44 Years)
Corporate Address
3060 Centerville Rd.
Little Canada, MN 55117
CEO
Kenny Larson
Parent Company
Slumberland Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$545,500 - $1,994,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $2,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Slumberland Franchising Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
200+ hours
Classroom Training:
26 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing both on-site & at corporate office
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10
Slumberland Franchising Inc. is ranked #200 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Wyoming