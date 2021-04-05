Smart Tires

Lease-to-own tires
Initial investment
$46K - $77K
Units as of 2020
2
Company Overview

About Smart Tires

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Wheels & Tires
Founded
2018
Parent Company
GRW Holdings LLC
Leadership
Mark Anderson, CEO
More from Smart Tires

Smart Tires Franchise Offers A Better Way To Own A Successful Business

The Road to Success is Green

Smart Tires® is an innovative online tire store that sells directly to consumers in franchised territories. Owning a Smart Tires franchise gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to build a successful business in a recession-resistant, multi-billion dollar industry. Our franchise model is web-based which means you don't need a storefront and there's virtually no overhead.

As a franchise owner, you will help make it easier for our hard working customers to purchase a set of 4 brand new, brand name, tires through rent-to-own financing. We provide outstanding training and support and have streamlined the entire process for our franchise owners to keep costs low and maximize revenue potential.

Advantages To Owning A Smart Tires Franchise

Our unique franchise model is 100% online. You don't need a storefront and there's practically no overhead. Franchise owners can run their business from virtually anywhere.

We provide outstanding training and support. You’ll never feel like you’re on your own as a franchisee. We provide full training at your location, continued support, a strong web presence, and built-in marketing.

Unlike other Tire franchises where all the best locations are taken, Smart Tires is new, which means you have the opportunity to select the best territories and grow into new ones, before they are sold out.

Secure Your Future In A Stable Industry

American’s spend $43 billion a year on replacement tires accounting for roughly 17% of all automotive services in the United States.

Capitalize on a rapidly growing niche market segment. The typical Smart Tires customers are hard working American's with steady income, but not as much financial security as they want. Our customers work hard for their paycheck and need reliable transportation to earn a living, making Smart Tires an essential business.

By deciding to franchise with Smart Tires, you’ll also be joining a company, leading innovation in the tire industry. Remember all those years ago, when people said online shopping is the future. That's only now just beginning. Demand for speed of delivery, easy access to credit and convenience is constantly increasing. Your business will give thousands of hard working customers peace of mind without stressing over cost, risk, or damaging their credit.

Become An Owner Today

With the help of the Smart Tires® team, you could be up and running your rent-to-own tire business in 60 days! Contact us to learn more about becoming a franchise partner and discover why smart entrepreneurs choose Smart Tires.

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
12042 Blanco Rd., #102
San Antonio, TX 78216
Corporate Address: Smart Tires

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Smart Tires franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,900
Initial Investment
$46,450 - $77,400
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
3 days
Classroom Training
3 days
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Smart Tires landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

