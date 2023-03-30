Smart Tires was born out of the idea that people should not break the bank to buy new tires. Smart Tires was started in 2018 and began franchising in 2020. Appealing to online shoppers, at Smart Tires, customers can shop online and pay with their preferred payment method. Once an order is placed, Smart Tires sets up a time for installation with a local tire shop.

Why You May Want To Start a Smart Tires Franchise

Smart Tires is looking for franchisees that have experience in management and/or customer service. Franchisees should be results-oriented and have previous sales or marketing experience. However, everyone is welcome to see if they are a fit for the Smart Tires franchise.

Smart Tires franchisees may be given the opportunity to run the business as a part-time business, home-based unit, or even as an absentee owner. This may give you multiple roads to take on your way to becoming a Smart Tires franchisee.

Opening a Smart Tires franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Smart Tires Franchise a Good Choice?

Smart Tires was started so that customers could buy tires without risking financial difficulties. The company offers customers payment structures so they can pay for their tires over time. This may allow customers to get the tires they need without sacrificing safety or their bank account taking a large hit. Since Smart Tires operates online, franchisees do not need a brick-and-mortar store to operate. Franchisees may then choose to work from home or a mobile office.

To be part of the Smart Tires team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Smart Tires Franchise

As you decide if opening a Smart Tires franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Smart Tires franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Smart Tires, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Smart Tires franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Smart Tires brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Smart Tires franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.