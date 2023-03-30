Smart Tires
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$46K - $77K
Units as of 2021
3
Jump to Franchising Overview

Smart Tires was born out of the idea that people should not break the bank to buy new tires. Smart Tires was started in 2018 and began franchising in 2020. Appealing to online shoppers, at Smart Tires, customers can shop online and pay with their preferred payment method. Once an order is placed, Smart Tires sets up a time for installation with a local tire shop. 

Why You May Want To Start a Smart Tires Franchise

Smart Tires is looking for franchisees that have experience in management and/or customer service. Franchisees should be results-oriented and have previous sales or marketing experience. However, everyone is welcome to see if they are a fit for the Smart Tires franchise.

Smart Tires franchisees may be given the opportunity to run the business as a part-time business, home-based unit, or even as an absentee owner. This may give you multiple roads to take on your way to becoming a Smart Tires franchisee.

Opening a Smart Tires franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Smart Tires Franchise a Good Choice?

Smart Tires was started so that customers could buy tires without risking financial difficulties. The company offers customers payment structures so they can pay for their tires over time. This may allow customers to get the tires they need without sacrificing safety or their bank account taking a large hit. Since Smart Tires operates online, franchisees do not need a brick-and-mortar store to operate. Franchisees may then choose to work from home or a mobile office.

To be part of the Smart Tires team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Smart Tires Franchise

As you decide if opening a Smart Tires franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Smart Tires franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Smart Tires, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Smart Tires franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Smart Tires brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Smart Tires franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Smart Tires

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Wheels & Tires
Founded
2018
Leadership
Gerald Gibboni, Managing Member
Corporate Address
12042 Blanco Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78216
Social
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
3 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Smart Tires franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,900
Initial Investment
$46,450 - $77,400
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Smart Tires has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
As needed
Ongoing Support
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Smart Tires? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Smart Tires.

Cornwell Quality Tools

Automotive tools and equipment
Ranked #72
Learn More

Snap-on Tools

Professional tools and equipment
Ranked #21
Learn More

Great Clips

Hair salons
Ranked #23
Request Info

Home Clean Heroes

Residential cleaning
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing