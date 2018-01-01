South Beach Tanning Co.
Tanning
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
4300 W. Lake Mary Blvd., #1050
Lake Mary, FL 32746
CEO
Brian Hibbard
Initial Investment ⓘ
$163,840 - $596,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
South Beach Tanning Co. offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs
South Beach Tanning Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
3 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming