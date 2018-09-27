The Spice & Tea Exchange
Spices, teas, related products
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
2708 Alt. 19 N., #500
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
CEO
Amy Freeman
Initial Investment ⓘ
$200,550 - $356,150
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$37,750 - $37,750
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
The Spice & Tea Exchange has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
74-106 hours
Classroom Training:
28-49 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5