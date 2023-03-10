The Spice & Tea Exchange
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#442 Ranked #379 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$195K - $395K
Units as of 2022
82 22.4% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

The Spice & Tea Exchange is a spice and tea retail brand founded in 2008. The company strives to "create and share a more flavorful life" by selling high-quality, diverse products. Allowing customers to smell each product before they purchase it makes their shopping experience incredibly sensory and educational. This is partly why The Spice & Tea Exchange has become a nationwide name. With over 70 stores across several states, the brand is looking to expand its reach in all 50 states.

Why You May Want to Start a The Spice & Tea Exchange Franchise

The Spice & Tea Exchange might be a good option for franchisees enthusiastic about customer experience, tea, and a supportive corporate team.

As a franchisee, the company will likely provide you with ongoing support from the beginning of your discovery process. This includes POS and back-end support, a biennial franchise conference, advisors, a field operations team, marketing, and virtual training sessions. Furthermore, you typically won't have to establish new relationships with tea and spice vendors as a franchisee. The company already has hundreds of distributors who are constantly developing new products to stock your shelves.

The Spice & Tea Exchange holds a high standard for its products, sourcing from organic and fair trade vendors whenever possible. They are also organic and Kosher certified. The Spice & Tea Exchangechooses its Grade A spices and loose leaf teas based on aroma, volatility, freshness, and sustainability. They also focus on safety, using rigorous testing to increase allergen awareness.

What Might Make a The Spice & Tea Exchange Franchise a Good Choice?

The Spice & Tea Exchange is conveniently part of two industries—spices and tea. Not only that, but the store will likely appeal to many Millenials, with whom tea is increasingly popular. This means you may have a younger generation to carry your future sales.

Outside of its retail component, The Spice & Tea Exchange franchises are typically cafes, as well. The Tea Bar, a recent addition to the brand concept, sells over 45 different types of hot and cold teas to-go. The Spice & Tea Exchange also offers various incentives, including a quarterly bonus when customers set your store as their home store for eCommerce sales. 

How to Start a The Spice & Tea Exchange Franchise

You should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Researching your options with The Spice & Tea Exchange is equally as important. As you make your decision to open a franchise of the brand, make sure you take time to explore your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community.

If you successfully make it through the franchising process, you'll likely attend Spice UniversiTEA at company headquarters in Palm Harbor, Florida. This may also be the time to network with the community. Once everything is set to go, you can open the doors to your new franchise and start spicing up people's lives!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About The Spice & Tea Exchange

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
2008
Parent Company
The Spice & Tea Exchange Holdings LLC
Leadership
Amy Freeman, CEO
Corporate Address
2708 Alt. 19 N., #500
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
86
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
82 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Spice & Tea Exchange franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$38,750
Initial Investment
$194,650 - $395,250
Cash Requirement
$120,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Spice & Tea Exchange has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
68-105 hours
Classroom Training
29-62 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like The Spice & Tea Exchange? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Spice & Tea Exchange landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Spice & Tea Exchange ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #442 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #141 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Food

Ranked #4 in Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to The Spice & Tea Exchange.

UPS Store, The

Postal, business, printing, and communications services
Ranked #2
Request Info

Snap-on Tools

Professional tools and equipment
Ranked #21
Learn More

CycleBar

Indoor cycling classes
Ranked #496
Request Info

Kona Ice

Shaved-ice trucks
Ranked #73
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing