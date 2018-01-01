Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner
Carpet and upholstery cleaning
Founded
1947
Franchising Since
1972 (46 Years)
Corporate Address
5500 Stanley Steemer Pkwy., P.O. Box 8004
Dublin, OH 43016
CEO
Wesley Bates
Initial Investment ⓘ
$108,865 - $255,575
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $100,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
62 hours
Additional Training:
Various training offered throughout the year
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
16