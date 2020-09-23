Steel Coated Epoxy Floors
Epoxy coating for concrete floors

Steel Coated Epoxy Floors
Epoxy coating for concrete floors

About
Founded

2018

Franchising Since

2018 (2 Years)

Corporate Address

1917 Dan Dr.
Layton, UT 84040

Leadership

Mitch Cypers, Founder

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$32,000 - $112,500

Liquid Cash Requirement

$15,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$6,500 - $16,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Steel Coated Epoxy Floors offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Veteran Incentives

$1,500 to $2,500 off training fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

18 hours

Classroom Training:

6 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $32,000 High - $112,500
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

Related Franchises

See More

True Rest Franchising LLC

See More

Deka Lash

Franchise Articles

Aroma Joe's Leader: "How I Learned to Be a CEO"

Aroma Joe's Leader: "How I Learned to Be a CEO"

Loren Goodridge served in the Navy, learned about business as a Subway franchisee and is now CEO of growing franchise Aroma Joe's. Here's why it was the perfect path.
Jessica Thomas | 3 min read
Why This Serial Entrepreneur Opened a Painting With a Twist - In the Middle of the Pandemic

Why This Serial Entrepreneur Opened a Painting With a Twist - In the Middle of the Pandemic

Dee Clemmons had experienced the brand as a customer, and it made her feel at peace. Now she's out to share that feeling.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Tired of Being Kicked to the Curb? Maybe It's Time To Be Your Own Boss.

Tired of Being Kicked to the Curb? Maybe It's Time To Be Your Own Boss.

There are two ways to go: pursue a dream idea from scratch or bet on a proven concept as a franchisee.
Danny Cattan and James Vitrano | 5 min read
6 Ways to Turbocharge Your Solopreneur Productivity

6 Ways to Turbocharge Your Solopreneur Productivity

Essential tips that will help you establish good work habits and achieve a lot more for your business in less time.
Laura D. Adams | 5 min read
How Many Franchise Locations Should You Own?

How Many Franchise Locations Should You Own?

5 multi-unit franchisees, ranging from 2 locations to 770, share their experience.
Stephanie Schomer | 11 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 23rd, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing