Steel Coated Epoxy Floors

Epoxy coatings for concrete floors
Initial investment
$32K - $113K
Units as of 2022
36 620.0% over 3 years
Constant repairs are a huge burden for many homeowners who often seek quality upgrades to match their changing needs. Steel Coated Epoxy Floors is the answer to the prayers of many customers who appreciate its 100% waterproof and lifetime guarantee.

Founded in 2018, Steel Coated Epoxy Floors takes pride in transforming and protecting customers’ floors from wear and tear that can cost thousands of dollars to repair. With a focus on customer garages, patios, showrooms, and shops, Steel Coated Epoxy Floors is established as a brand that values quality and service.

A Steel Coated Epoxy Floors franchise is great for all needs, and once built, enhances the appearance and floor strength. Customers may rave that their epoxy coating is great for stopping leaks and making slab floors that last long.

Why You May Want To Start a Steel Coated Epoxy Floors Franchise

Opening a Steel Coated Epoxy Floors franchise could be a great opportunity if you are looking to give customers surfaces that strengthen and protect their property. For customers seeking to upgrade home garages, the epoxy coating may create sturdy floors that are easy to clean and tough to damage.

A potential franchisee is someone willing to work hard. With a home-based business model that doesn’t require retail space, a Steel Coated Epoxy Floors franchise may be a way to break away from the 9-5 lifestyle. Prior experience in construction is not needed, but interest might make it easy to operate and handle customer inquiries.

What Might Make a Steel Coated Epoxy Floors Franchise a Good Choice?

A Steel Coated Epoxy Floors franchise specializes in making floors that look good and last even longer. The brand’s proven process creates quality floors that accommodate a wide variety of needs.

After studying the market, the brand realized that customers value industrial-strength products that offer protection against human and natural forces. To satisfy customers, Steel Coated Epoxy Floors strived to create a product so good that it offers a lifetime warranty that’s hard to beat anywhere in the world.

To be part of the Steel Coated Epoxy Floors franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Steel Coated Epoxy Floors Franchise

Steel Coated Epoxy Floors franchisees can take advantage of protected territories, marketing, operating support, and a unique product in the industry. If awarded a franchise, Steel Coated Epoxy Floors offers comprehensive training in the prep and application processes that may make it stand out in the market.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Steel Coated Epoxy Floors franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Steel Coated Epoxy Floors

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Concrete Coatings
Founded
2018
Parent Company
Steel Coated Epoxy Floors
Leadership
Mitch Cypers, Founder
Corporate Address
1917 Dan Dr.
Layton, UT 84040
Social
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
36 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Steel Coated Epoxy Floors franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$6,500 - $16,500
Initial Investment
$32,000 - $112,500
Cash Requirement
$15,000
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 off training fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Steel Coated Epoxy Floors offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
18 hours
Classroom Training
6 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Updated: December 12th, 2022
