Sydnee's Pet Grooming
Pet grooming
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
310 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd., #106
San Marcos, CA 92078
CEO
Kimberly Srisark
Parent Company
Elevate Pet Life LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$156,947 - $244,994
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Sydnee's Pet Grooming has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Classroom Training:
7 days
Additional Training:
Grooming techniques training