Take Advantage of the Booming Value Gym Market with a Pure Fitness Franchise! Pure Fitness gym franchises are rapidly expanding in the low cost and flexible gym membership business that offers a resilient and flexible business model which helps achieve success in any market.
Key Takeaways
- Pure Fitness makes it as easy as possible to go to the gym, which is why they offer low-cost memberships without any contractual commitment. Members have the freedom to freeze, leave and re-join whenever they want and are able to do so in a matter of minutes through the Pure Fitness app.
3 Benefits of owning a Pure Fitness franchise:
- Capitalize on rising health and wellness trends with a proven business model.
- Offer in-demand 24/7 low-cost, flexible gym memberships to a broad customer base.
- Leverage state-of-the-art technology for operational efficiency and member satisfaction.
Pure Fitness is a rapidly expanding fitness franchise that provides low-cost, high-quality gym facilities with flexible, no-contract memberships offering 24/7 access. Founded in 2008 as part of global fitness leader PureGym, Pure Fitness operates 595 locations and focuses on offering state-of-the-art fitness equipment, a broad range of classes, industry-leading technology, and a business model geared towards affordability and flexibility. Click Here to learn more about Pure Fitness.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $399,500 - $2,968,500
- Initial Franchise Fee: $40,000 - $50,000
- Liquid Capital Required: $500,000
- Net Worth Required: $2,000,000