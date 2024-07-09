Pure Fitness gym franchises are rapidly expanding in the low cost and flexible gym membership business that offers a resilient and flexible business model which helps achieve success in any market.

3 Benefits of owning a Pure Fitness franchise:

Capitalize on rising health and wellness trends with a proven business model. Offer in-demand 24/7 low-cost, flexible gym memberships to a broad customer base. Leverage state-of-the-art technology for operational efficiency and member satisfaction.

Pure Fitness is a rapidly expanding fitness franchise that provides low-cost, high-quality gym facilities with flexible, no-contract memberships offering 24/7 access. Founded in 2008 as part of global fitness leader PureGym, Pure Fitness operates 595 locations and focuses on offering state-of-the-art fitness equipment, a broad range of classes, industry-leading technology, and a business model geared towards affordability and flexibility. Click Here to learn more about Pure Fitness.

Key Facts: