Taste of Mediterranean
Greek and Middle Eastern food
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
2 Toronto St., #324
Toronto, ON M5C 2B5
CEO
Sam Hussein
Initial Investment ⓘ
$98,800 - $287,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$1K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Taste of Mediterranean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5