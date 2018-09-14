TechVoo
(formerly Fast On Site Computer Repair)
Computer sales and service
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
553 S. Spring Rd.
Elmhurst, IL 60126
CEO
Amit Mehta
Initial Investment ⓘ
$92,825 - $156,150
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
TechVoo has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
120 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3