2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#230 Ranked #113 last year
Initial investment
$111K - $143K
Units as of 2022
252 43.2% over 3 years
TeamLogic IT serves the vast needs of small and medium enterprises by delivering IT solutions modified to meet individual goals and challenges. Founded in 2004 and beginning franchising the next year, this company’s business model of ensuring reliable, safe, and secure solutions has seen it grow, with over 200 units across the U.S..

A new franchisee would benefit from TeamLogic IT's hands-on approach in integrating new partners into their network and their extensive network of technology experts who ensure that customer satisfaction is achieved.

Why You May Want to Start a TeamLogic IT Franchise

Despite their proficient and tech-savvy business, you don't need to be exceptionally good in IT to own a franchise, as you may hire employees to help operate the business. Franchisees should be passionate and determined to run a business successfully.

A small franchise business can immensely benefit from the support TeamLogic IT provides in setting you up. Support mostly involves one-on-one coaching, group sessions, and a routine follow-up meant to grow your business. TeamLogic IT also enjoys the distinct advantage of having a twenty-four-hour monitoring system that allows you to assist customers in real-time without constantly being on call.

TeamLogic IT has a great success record of creating franchise business opportunities. This can be attributed to letting franchisees focus on building the business and managing daily operations while the TeamLogic IT team aids in the sales and marketing process.

What Might Make TeamLogic IT a Good Choice?

To be part of the TeamLogic IT team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for the initial investment, including a franchise fee and potential startup fees. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These will include royalty percentages and advertising fees, as well as a potential renewal fee.

The company also has fees that pay for brand operation rights and other benefits, such as their business management software, marketing, advertising, and developing a local website for your business. Additionally, you will have an intensive multi-day training at their university to prepare you to be a franchisee. You will also have access to an appraised list of firms within your territory to serve as a beginner’s client base.

How to Open Your Own TeamLogic IT Franchise

The first step to becoming a franchisee is filling out an application. This form will include questions about yourself, your business model, and investment capabilities. After submitting your application, you may receive a request for a document that assesses your eligibility.

If you are satisfied with the details provided and wish to move forward, TeamLogic IT will present you with a Franchise Disclosure Document, a legal document outlining the corporate partnership structure.

After that, you will have an interview session with the TeamLogic IT team and other franchisees to discuss success strategies, performance tips, business models, and any other questions you may have. The final stage before signing will be to visit TeamLogic IT's headquarters in Mission Viejo, California. Here, you may sign the franchise agreement and schedule your training.

Once all the steps are complete, you will be well on your way to owning your TeamLogic IT franchise.

Company Overview

About TeamLogic IT

Industry
Tech Businesses
Related Categories
IT Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Franchise Services Inc.
Leadership
Dan Shapero, President
Corporate Address
26722 Plaza
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
252 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a TeamLogic IT franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$110,918 - $142,709
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$60,540 - $78,092
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
TeamLogic IT has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
34 hours
Classroom Training
48 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-5
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where TeamLogic IT landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where TeamLogic IT ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #230 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #124 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #108 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #14 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in IT Services Category

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
