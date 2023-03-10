Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#230 Ranked #113 last year
- Initial investment
-
$111K - $143K
- Units as of 2022
-
252 43.2% over 3 years
TeamLogic IT serves the vast needs of small and medium enterprises by delivering IT solutions modified to meet individual goals and challenges. Founded in 2004 and beginning franchising the next year, this company’s business model of ensuring reliable, safe, and secure solutions has seen it grow, with over 200 units across the U.S..
A new franchisee would benefit from TeamLogic IT's hands-on approach in integrating new partners into their network and their extensive network of technology experts who ensure that customer satisfaction is achieved.
Why You May Want to Start a TeamLogic IT Franchise
Despite their proficient and tech-savvy business, you don't need to be exceptionally good in IT to own a franchise, as you may hire employees to help operate the business. Franchisees should be passionate and determined to run a business successfully.
A small franchise business can immensely benefit from the support TeamLogic IT provides in setting you up. Support mostly involves one-on-one coaching, group sessions, and a routine follow-up meant to grow your business. TeamLogic IT also enjoys the distinct advantage of having a twenty-four-hour monitoring system that allows you to assist customers in real-time without constantly being on call.
TeamLogic IT has a great success record of creating franchise business opportunities. This can be attributed to letting franchisees focus on building the business and managing daily operations while the TeamLogic IT team aids in the sales and marketing process.
What Might Make TeamLogic IT a Good Choice?
To be part of the TeamLogic IT team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for the initial investment, including a franchise fee and potential startup fees. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These will include royalty percentages and advertising fees, as well as a potential renewal fee.
The company also has fees that pay for brand operation rights and other benefits, such as their business management software, marketing, advertising, and developing a local website for your business. Additionally, you will have an intensive multi-day training at their university to prepare you to be a franchisee. You will also have access to an appraised list of firms within your territory to serve as a beginner’s client base.
How to Open Your Own TeamLogic IT Franchise
The first step to becoming a franchisee is filling out an application. This form will include questions about yourself, your business model, and investment capabilities. After submitting your application, you may receive a request for a document that assesses your eligibility.
If you are satisfied with the details provided and wish to move forward, TeamLogic IT will present you with a Franchise Disclosure Document, a legal document outlining the corporate partnership structure.
After that, you will have an interview session with the TeamLogic IT team and other franchisees to discuss success strategies, performance tips, business models, and any other questions you may have. The final stage before signing will be to visit TeamLogic IT's headquarters in Mission Viejo, California. Here, you may sign the franchise agreement and schedule your training.
Once all the steps are complete, you will be well on your way to owning your TeamLogic IT franchise.
Company Overview
About TeamLogic IT
- Industry
- Tech Businesses
- Related Categories
- IT Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses
- Founded
- 2004
- Parent Company
- Franchise Services Inc.
- Leadership
- Dan Shapero, President
- Corporate Address
-
26722 Plaza
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 252 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a TeamLogic IT franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000

- Initial Investment
- $110,918 - $142,709
Initial Investment
$110,918 - $142,709

- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000

- Cash Requirement
- $60,540 - $78,092
Cash Requirement
$60,540 - $78,092
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Royalty Fee
7%

- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1.2%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.2%

- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Term of Agreement
10 years

- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- TeamLogic IT has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 34 hours
- Classroom Training
- 48 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
- # of employees required to run
- 2-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where TeamLogic IT landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where TeamLogic IT ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
