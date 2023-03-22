CompuChild
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$20K - $35K
Units as of 2022
16 30% over 3 years
Since 1994, CompuChild has been teaching STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) enrichment classes to children in select states throughout the United States. CompuChild focuses on teaching children in daycares, preschools, and elementary schools to help spark an entrepreneurial spirit in them based on STEAM.

CompuChild believes that if the spirit of learning and innovation is kindled early enough in children, they are bound to carry it throughout their lives. The organization uses fun activities to teach in an effort to encourage lasting impressions on developing minds. Communication is another vital skill that children are taught via the teaching modules of CompuChild.

Since beginning to franchise in 2001, CompuChild has opened several franchises in select locations across the United States and Canada.

Why You May Want To Start a CompuChild Franchise

A CompuChild franchisee is expected to be passionate about children and imparting new skills upon them. A background in STEAM subjects may be a plus for any franchisee. If you also love to make a social impact, then opening a CompuChild franchise may be the perfect fit for you. With a CompuChild franchise, you will have an opportunity to impact future generations.

Another great trait for a franchisee is an entrepreneurial mindset that includes genuine consideration for business, communication, and ethics. Time management, organizational skills, and a background in teaching are also a good combination of traits for a franchisee to have. 

A CompuChild franchisee will also have access to an exclusive territory without the possibility of running a home-based franchise. This may mean that you do not have to rent a brick-and-mortar location. 

Opening a CompuChild franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a CompuChild Franchise a Good Choice?

While CompuChild may sound complicated to run, they tout their business model as simple and easy to operate. The lesson plans are created and run by experts, and top-performing former franchisees may always be at hand to help you run your franchise. CompuChild also has a set of values by which it abides. Communication, ethical decision-making, and financial awareness are some of the values upheld by CompuChild to help plant seeds of entrepreneurial mindset into its students.

To be part of the CompuChild franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a CompuChild Franchise

As you decide if opening a CompuChild franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a CompuChild franchise would do well in your community. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the CompuChild franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the CompuChild franchise brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, CompuChild franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. 

Company Overview

About CompuChild

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1994
Parent Company
CompuChild Franchisor LLC
Leadership
Shubhra Kant, President
Corporate Address
3736 Fallon Rd., #125
Dublin, CA 94568
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
1
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
16 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CompuChild franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$12,500 - $17,500
Initial Investment
$19,900 - $34,900
Cash Requirement
$7,000 - $12,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$149-$199/mo.
Term of Agreement
4 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
CompuChild has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
4 hours
Classroom Training
4 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where CompuChild landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

