Since 1994, CompuChild has been teaching STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) enrichment classes to children in select states throughout the United States. CompuChild focuses on teaching children in daycares, preschools, and elementary schools to help spark an entrepreneurial spirit in them based on STEAM.
CompuChild believes that if the spirit of learning and innovation is kindled early enough in children, they are bound to carry it throughout their lives. The organization uses fun activities to teach in an effort to encourage lasting impressions on developing minds. Communication is another vital skill that children are taught via the teaching modules of CompuChild.
Since beginning to franchise in 2001, CompuChild has opened several franchises in select locations across the United States and Canada.
Why You May Want To Start a CompuChild Franchise
A CompuChild franchisee is expected to be passionate about children and imparting new skills upon them. A background in STEAM subjects may be a plus for any franchisee. If you also love to make a social impact, then opening a CompuChild franchise may be the perfect fit for you. With a CompuChild franchise, you will have an opportunity to impact future generations.
Another great trait for a franchisee is an entrepreneurial mindset that includes genuine consideration for business, communication, and ethics. Time management, organizational skills, and a background in teaching are also a good combination of traits for a franchisee to have.
A CompuChild franchisee will also have access to an exclusive territory without the possibility of running a home-based franchise. This may mean that you do not have to rent a brick-and-mortar location.
Opening a CompuChild franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a CompuChild Franchise a Good Choice?
While CompuChild may sound complicated to run, they tout their business model as simple and easy to operate. The lesson plans are created and run by experts, and top-performing former franchisees may always be at hand to help you run your franchise. CompuChild also has a set of values by which it abides. Communication, ethical decision-making, and financial awareness are some of the values upheld by CompuChild to help plant seeds of entrepreneurial mindset into its students.
To be part of the CompuChild franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a CompuChild Franchise
As you decide if opening a CompuChild franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a CompuChild franchise would do well in your community.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the CompuChild franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the CompuChild franchise brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, CompuChild franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research.
Company Overview
About CompuChild
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Founded
- 1994
- Parent Company
- CompuChild Franchisor LLC
- Leadership
- Shubhra Kant, President
- Corporate Address
-
3736 Fallon Rd., #125
Dublin, CA 94568
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2001 (22 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 1
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western), Canada
- # of Units
- 16 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CompuChild franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $12,500 - $17,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $19,900 - $34,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $7,000 - $12,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $149-$199/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 4 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- CompuChild has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 4 hours
- Classroom Training
- 4 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where CompuChild landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
