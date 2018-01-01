Thinique Medical Weight Loss
Medical weight-loss services and low-testosterone treatment
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
4500 Mercantile Plaza Dr., #108
Fort Worth, TX 76137
CEO
Cris Cawley
Initial Investment ⓘ
$156,185 - $299,885
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,000 - $49,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
2 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6