This Is It! Bar-B-Q & Seafood
Barbecue, seafood, soul food
Founded
1982
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
105 McIntosh Crossing
Fayetteville, GA 30214
CEO
Shelley Anthony
Parent Company
I Believe This Is It Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$413,754 - $840,205
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
This Is It! Bar-B-Q & Seafood has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
10 days
Classroom Training:
25 days