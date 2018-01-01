Top Burger
Burgers, hot dogs, chicken, fries
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
764 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
CEO
Dennis Jason
Initial Investment ⓘ
$200,900 - $302,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Top Burger has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
80 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1