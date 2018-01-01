Umai Savory Hot Dogs
Gourmet fusion hot dogs
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
1420 E. Roseville Pkwy., #140-426
Roseville, CA 95661
CEO
Louie Tran
Parent Company
Umai Restaurants Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$118,200 - $226,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Umai Savory Hot Dogs offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Additional Training:
At corporate office
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6