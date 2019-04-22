Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming
Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming
|

About
Founded

1999

Franchising Since

2006 (13 Years)

Corporate Address

6834 S. University Blvd., #503
Centennial, CO 80122

CEO

Rob Flanagan

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$477,950 - $836,250

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1.5%

Financing Options

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

166 hours

Classroom Training:

64 hours

Cost
Units
+21.4%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +88.9%+8 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

