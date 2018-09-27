Wetzel's Pretzels
Soft pretzels, lemonade, hot dogs
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
35 Hugus Alley., #300
Pasadena, CA 91103
CEO
Bill Phelps
Parent Company
COP WP Parent Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$164,950 - $405,850
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$240,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Wetzel's Pretzels offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Wetzel's Pretzels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Social media
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10