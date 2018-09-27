Wetzel's Pretzels
#268 Franchise 500| Soft pretzels, lemonade, hot dogs

Wetzel's Pretzels
Soft pretzels, lemonade, hot dogs
|

About
Founded

1994

Franchising Since

1996 (22 Years)

Corporate Address

35 Hugus Alley., #300
Pasadena, CA 91103

CEO

Bill Phelps

Parent Company

COP WP Parent Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$164,950 - $405,850

Net-worth Requirement

$240,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$60,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Wetzel's Pretzels offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment

Wetzel's Pretzels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Regional Advertising

Social media

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

10

Wetzel's Pretzels is ranked #268 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Former marketing executives Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel founded Wetzel's Pretzels in 1994. The private company began franchising in 1996 and now has units across the United States and internationally. It is based in Pasadena, California, and has co-branding relationships with Cold Stone Creamery, Juice It Up, Swensen's and others.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $164,950 High - $405,850
Units
+9.3%+28 UNITS (1 Year) +14.3%+41 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 27th, 2018
