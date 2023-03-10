Wetzel's Pretzels
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$163K - $585K
Units as of 2022
359 4.1% over 3 years
Wetzel’s Pretzels is based in Pasadena, California. It is a chain of fast-food restaurants that aim to satisfy customers’ soft pretzel and hot dog cravings. Wetzel’s Pretzels aims for its hand-rolled, freshly-baked, soft, and served hot pretzels to be famous, with continued consumer base growth.

Founded in 1994, Wetzel's Pretzels began franchising in 1996. Since beginning to franchise, Wetzel’s Pretzels has opened hundreds of bakeries across the United States, with its prime locations being at the Disneyland Resort and the Disney World Resort. Every Wetzel’s Pretzels franchise strives to provide the same quality in adherence to what the founders had in mind.

Why You May Want to Start a Wetzel’s Pretzels Franchise

Whether you are in for a single Wetzel’s Pretzels bakery, multiple Wetzel’s Pretzels, or a single Wetzel’s Pretzels franchise concession truck or trailer option, becoming a franchisee may allow you to make business operations simple and fun. If you are passionate about satisfying consumers’ cravings for handheld snacks on the go, have an entrepreneurial spirit, possess good leadership skills, and are willing to follow a proven business system, becoming a part of Wetzel’s Pretzels may be a viable option.

The benefits of becoming a franchisee of this heavyweight may be plentiful. For instance, a Wetzel’s Pretzels franchise can serve as a tourist attraction, especially in Disney locations, the Staples Center, and Dodger Stadium. 

Opening a Wetzel’s Pretzels franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Wetzel Pretzels Franchise a Good Choice?

All Wetzel’s Pretzels’ locations should offer bold, bright colors that keep their customers’ imaginations rolling. Also, customers can witness the pretzel-making magic—they can watch as the dough gets rolled, twisted, and baked into different shapes and flavors. For its franchisees, Wetzel’s Pretzels is very supportive from the beginning. Apart from the initial training held at its headquarters, Wetzel’s Pretzels offers on-location ongoing annual training and support on how to handle customers, proceed with operations, and sales and marketing.

To be part of the Wetzel’s Pretzels team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Wetzel’s Pretzels may offer a discount on the franchise fee to veterans who were honorably discharged if they meet the qualifications.

How to Open a Wetzel’s Pretzels Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Wetzel’s Pretzels franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Wetzel’s Pretzels location.

Company Overview

About Wetzel's Pretzels

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pretzels, Baked Goods, Miscellaneous Baked Goods
Founded
1994
Parent Company
Wetzel's Pretzels LLC
Leadership
Jennifer Schuler, CEO
Corporate Address
35 Hugus Alley, #300
Pasadena, CA 91103
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
28
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Central America, Canada

# of Units
359 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wetzel's Pretzels franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$162,600 - $585,350
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Wetzel's Pretzels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Top Food Franchises

Updated: December 12th, 2022
