Wheel Fun Rentals
Recreational rentals
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
4526 Telephone Rd., #202
Ventura, CA 93003
CEO
Al Stonehouse
Initial Investment ⓘ
$46,000 - $230,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,500 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Wheel Fun Rentals has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
Varies
Classroom Training:
7 days
Additional Training:
Ongoing as needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 12