Yonutz
Doughnuts, ice cream, frozen yogurt, smoothies

Yonutz
Doughnuts, ice cream, frozen yogurt, smoothies

About
Founded

2017

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

121 N.W. 136 Ave.
Sunrise, FL 33325

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$164,500 - $344,500

Net-worth Requirement

$30,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Yonutz has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

40-44 hours

Classroom Training:

8-12 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $164,500 High - $344,500
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Dunkin'

See More

Culver's

See More

Baskin-Robbins

See More

Dairy Queen

Request Free Info

Kona Ice

See More

Ben & Jerry's

See More

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

See More

Shipley Do-Nuts

Franchise Articles

The Best Franchise Brands of 2020

The Best Franchise Brands of 2020

Check out the top franchises, in every category.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 9 min read
Meet the Man Behind Burger King's and Popeyes' Viral Marketing Campaigns

Meet the Man Behind Burger King's and Popeyes' Viral Marketing Campaigns

Fernando Machado turned the fast-food giants into buzzy, relevant, always-on-point brands. Here's how.
Liz Brody | 15 min read
Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 2: Getting in the Mindset for Success

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 2: Getting in the Mindset for Success

Commitment, perspective and balance are among your most crucial tools.
Rick Grossmann | 6 min read
Why Franchising Is the Future of the Healthy-Fast-Food Movement

Why Franchising Is the Future of the Healthy-Fast-Food Movement

Younger generations are on board to eat healthier. In certain parts of the country, it's just about access to affordable options.
Aimee Tariq | 6 min read
300 Franchises to Open With Nearly Any Budget in 2020

300 Franchises to Open With Nearly Any Budget in 2020

Want to be a business owner? Here are 300 franchises you can buy into no matter how much cash you're working with.
2 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: April 15th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.