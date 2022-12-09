Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

'Iguana My Electricity Back! ' A Trespassing Lizard Shuts Down a Florida City

The reptile crawled into an electric substation, and fireworks ensued.

By

Grilled iguana is a delicacy in some South American countries, but in Lake Worth, Florida, it's just a major headache.

On Wednesday, an iguana crawled into an electric substation in the small city just south of Palm Beach and caused a major power failure.

Lake Worth Beach Utility tweeted that "a large-scale outage caused by an iguana had paralyzed the South Eastern part of the city.

According to reports, the iguana's tail accidentally hit a transformer, causing the grid and the unfortunate iguana to fry.

Power was restored within a half hour, but local residents took to Twitter to complain.

"Iguana my electricity baaaaack!" wrote Backspace records.

Related: This Solar-Powered Florida Town Was Built to Withstand Hurricanes. Did It Work?

A persistent problem

Green Iguanas are not native to Florida and are therefore considered an "invasive" species in the area due to their impact on native wildlife, including, in this case, humans.

They were first introduced to the state back in 1960 and have multiplied in population. While Iguanas are not aggressive creatures, their digging can cause a lot of damage to landscapes, sea walls, sidewalks, and homes.

This is not the first time iguanas have messed with Lake Worth Beach.

City spokesman Ben Kerr told local station WPTV that there have been three instances where iguanas have tangled with power stations.

The city has erected barriers to prevent this from happening, but they don't always work.

"The problem with the iguana is because they're so big, they basically drive over lines," he said.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Billionaire CEO Shuts Down Disney World For Employee Party, Pays For 10,000 Employees

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

'I'm Not About to Pay': Ice Cube Slams Warner Bros. for Withholding Rights to 'Friday' Trilogy

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Innovation

You Have the Power to Innovate — You Just Have to Unlock It. Here's How.

Chris Cardinal

Chris Cardinal

Read More