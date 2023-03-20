San Franciso Bans Future Sale of Gas-Powered Heating Appliances

Starting in 2027, Bay Area residents must replace broken furnaces with heat pumps.

By Siri Chilukuri

This story originally appeared on The Grist

San Francisco Bay Area regulators have banned the future sale of gas-powered heating appliances, such as furnaces and water heaters, to protect the region's air quality.

Starting in 2027, The Bay Area Air Quality Management District will require homeowners to replace any broken gas-powered heating units with heat pumps, devices that use an advanced form of technology similar to refrigerators and air conditioners to cool and heat a home at the same time. Regulators will also work with local governments in the area to ensure that permits for houses require the installation of electric heating appliances.

District officials estimated that this move could prevent smog-forming air pollutants and avert 15,000 asthma attacks and 85 premature deaths in the region due to better air quality. The measure will also contribute to cutting the state's climate emissions, as home heating currently comprises 11% of the state's fossil fuel emissions.

Related: There Are a Ton of New Jobs In Energy. Are You Qualified to Fill Them?

Why the ban?

In homes heated by fossil fuel furnaces and water heaters, numerous air pollutants from those appliances can seep into the air inside and outside the home. Many times, these gases don't even have to be present in high volumes to do long-term damage to people's health. Low levels of nitrogen oxides — one of the air pollutants targeted in the rule –– can irritate asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lead to respiratory infections in children, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

A Bay Area Clean Air Coalition analysis of national data showed that in California, people of color are exposed to 32% more indoor air pollution from appliances than their white counterparts. The review demonstrates that phasing out fossil fuels in the home can have positive impacts that go beyond reducing carbon emissions. The standard could also help bring cooling to households, almost half of which don't have air conditioning – while temperatures in the state are rising.

California is also helping to make heat pumps financially feasible for homeowners. While the upfront costs of installing a heat pump can top $10,000, subsidies available from the state of California, the federal government, and the Bay Area can help offset these costs to help people who might not otherwise be able to afford upgrading their gas appliances.

Additionally, different types of subsidies can be combined to cover the costs of heat pumps. Heat pumps also have long-term financial benefits which outweigh those of other traditional heating systems, such as the combined heating and cooling impact as well as the comparative cost of electricity versus gas which can result in savings.

It is still unclear if the standard will be implemented in a way that hurts or helps low-income residents since high utility bills are already impacting Bay Area residents. Regulators will need to create specific guidelines for the program to ensure that this program does not burden low-income residents.

"Bay Area policymakers must ensure that the transition away from fossil fuel appliances is part of the solution for more affordable, climate-resilient housing, and not part of the problem," said Megan Leary, community engagement and policy manager at Emerald Cities San Francisco Bay Area.

Related Topics

News and Trends green entrepreneur Electric appliances

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Business News

A Retired Teacher and Her Daughter Were Scammed Out of $200,000 Over Email: 'I'm 69 Years Old and Now I'm Broke and Homeless'

The mother-daughter duo was in the process of buying a townhouse when their email chain with the title company was hacked.

By Sam Silverman

Leadership

Empowering Your People Is the Best Decision You Can Make. Here's Why.

Giving control to someone else can be hard — and at times, even scary. Here are four tips to ensure that empowering your employees and giving them autonomy will be the best choice for your business.

By Amy M Chambers

Business Solutions

Use Windows Software on Macs Easily with This App, Now $25 Off for a Year Subscription

Save $25 on this Windows compatibility app that can save you time and money.

By Entrepreneur Store

Business News

'A Day We Hoped Would Not Come': Competing Swiss Bank UBS Buys Credit Suisse

Plus, New York Community Bank bought a large portion of another failed institution, Signature Bank. Here's the latest on the banking drama.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

A Discount Retailer Is Ripping This Item From Shelves Because It's Become Too Egg-Spensive

Though the price of eggs has started declining in recent weeks, the breakfast staple is still too expensive for Dollar Tree.

By Emily Rella