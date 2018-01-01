San Francisco

Google Glass-Based Startup Raises $17 Million in Funding
Funding

Augmendix, based in San Francisco, has raised $40 million so far.
Reuters | 1 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airport Food
Food

What better reason to get to the airport early.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Bars for VC Meetings
Bars

Drink and get the deal done.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 2 min read
San Francisco Demands Uber and Lyft Drivers Get Business Licenses
Ride Sharing

Not only are these licenses not free, but you'll be charged for years you previously drove without one.
David Murphy | 3 min read
Smokers Get Burned When it Comes to Payday
Smoking

A new study suggests that smoking not only harms to physical health, but finances too.
Reuters | 3 min read
Uber Agrees to Cough Up $10 Million to Settle California Suit on Misleading Customers
Uber

'It sends a clear message to all businesses, and to startups in particular, that in the quest to quickly obtain market share laws designed to protect consumers cannot be ignored,' San Francisco DA says.
Reuters | 2 min read
San Francisco Becomes First U.S. City to Mandate Paid Parental Leave
San Francisco

The unanimously approved law allows parents to receive their full salary for six weeks, beginning in 2017.
Reuters | 3 min read
San Francisco Rent Is So Insane, This Guy Lives in a Box for $508 a Month
San Francisco

This illustrator tapped his creativity to create 'a solution that works for me.'
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
3 Reasons Tech Workers Are Fleeing Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley

Tech professionals, especially when ready to start a family, find many pleasant cities around the nation offer tempting alternatives to the astronomically expensive San Francisco Bay area.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
These Comedians Weren't Kidding About Creating a World-Class Festival
Events

SF Sketchfest founders talk teamwork, building an internationally-known event and ultimately finding satisfaction in your work.
Rebekah Iliff | 5 min read

While many other U.S. cities are home to startups, San Francisco is commonly regarded as the flagship city for technology startups, thanks to its proximity to Silicon Valley. It is also one of wealthiest and most educated cities in the United States.

 

