San Francisco
Airbnb
Judge Rejects Airbnb's Bid to Halt San Francisco Ordinance
The San Francisco ordinance, enacted in August, makes it illegal for Airbnb to collect fees for providing booking services for rentals that had not been properly registered with the city.
