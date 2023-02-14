A new report has found that the "singles tax" can be as much as $19,500 in America's most expensive cities.

Being single can cost you — rent-wise, that is.

A new report from Zillow found that renters living in a one-bedroom apartment on their own pay a "singles tax" of nearly $7,000 per year. The "tax" varies depending on where the singles live, but it's highest in New York City, where singles pay an average of $19,500 more per year in rent than those who live with a partner. San Francisco is a close second with a "singles tax" of $14,114 more per year for those who live alone.

Related: This Is the Most Expensive Rental Zip Code in the U.S. — And It's Not in New York or San Francisco

"Living alone has its perks — you never have to share a bathroom, you have a claim to the TV at all times, and dirty dishes can stack up as long as you want — judgment free. But all that freedom comes with a cost," Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert, says in the report. "Even though rent prices are starting to cool, they are still significantly higher than they were a year ago. Renters considering going solo this year must decide how valuable living alone is to them, and if the cost is worth it."

The U.S. cities with the lowest "singles tax" are Detroit and Cleveland, where the average is $4,483 and $4,387 respectively.

However, it's worth noting that singles aren't literally taxed for living alone — it's just more expensive to do so. The data found that renters who live with a partner save $14,000 a year versus those living alone. So, if you're not in love, avoid the "singles tax" by getting a roommate.

Related: 15 Ways to Make Money With Your Home