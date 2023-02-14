Being Single Can Cost You — Nearly $7,000 More Per Year in Rent, According to a New Report

A new report has found that the "singles tax" can be as much as $19,500 in America's most expensive cities.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

Westend61 | Getty Images

Being single can cost you — rent-wise, that is.

A new report from Zillow found that renters living in a one-bedroom apartment on their own pay a "singles tax" of nearly $7,000 per year. The "tax" varies depending on where the singles live, but it's highest in New York City, where singles pay an average of $19,500 more per year in rent than those who live with a partner. San Francisco is a close second with a "singles tax" of $14,114 more per year for those who live alone.

Related: This Is the Most Expensive Rental Zip Code in the U.S. — And It's Not in New York or San Francisco

"Living alone has its perks — you never have to share a bathroom, you have a claim to the TV at all times, and dirty dishes can stack up as long as you want — judgment free. But all that freedom comes with a cost," Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert, says in the report. "Even though rent prices are starting to cool, they are still significantly higher than they were a year ago. Renters considering going solo this year must decide how valuable living alone is to them, and if the cost is worth it."

The U.S. cities with the lowest "singles tax" are Detroit and Cleveland, where the average is $4,483 and $4,387 respectively.

However, it's worth noting that singles aren't literally taxed for living alone — it's just more expensive to do so. The data found that renters who live with a partner save $14,000 a year versus those living alone. So, if you're not in love, avoid the "singles tax" by getting a roommate.

Related: 15 Ways to Make Money With Your Home
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

Editorial Assistant

Madeline Garfinkle is an Editorial Assistant at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

San Francisco News and Trends New York City Housing Prices Renting Housing market

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Starting a Business

How to Write Proposals That Get Accepted and Don't Take Forever to Write

Learn how to write proposals that get accepted and don't take forever to write.

By Terry Rice

Living

8 Life Lessons I Wish I'd Known Sooner

If you're feeling angry, disappointed, frustrated or powerless in any area of your life, I promise that these eight life lessons I've learned will change everything for you.

By Amy M Chambers

By Emily Rella

By Mark Banfield

Growing a Business

Meredith Sandland of Empower Delivery on the Steps to Digital Maturity

Meredith Sandland, CEO of Empower Delivery, discusses growing your loyal customer base and keeping up with the digital restaurant evolution.

By Shawn P. Walchef