The suspect was allegedly in a vehicle with Bob Lee in the early hours of the morning prior to the stabbing.

On April 4, Cash App founder and tech investor Bob Lee was killed near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge in San Francisco. On Thursday, police announced there has been an arrest, Mission Local first reported.

The suspect, Nima Momeni, allegedly works in the tech industry and knew Lee, according to reports. Before the stabbing, Lee and Momeni were reportedly driving through downtown San Francisco together in a car registered to Momeni, police told Mission Local.

San Francisco police have not released any further information regarding the arrest but told the outlet they believe a confrontation occurred while in the vehicle, which could have led to the act of violence.

According to his LinkedIn page, Momeni owns an information technology consulting company called, Expand IT.

Screenshot of Nima Momeni's LinkedIn page on April 13, 2023.

Lee's death ignited grief and mourning among those who knew him and sparked outrage from some tech executives and Bay Area locals on social media. Venture capitalist Matt Ocko called San Francisco "lawless" and Elon Musk tweeted that violent crime in the city is "horrific."

However, according to police data, violent crime in San Francisco is fairly low (only 56 incidents of homicide in both 2022 and 2021).

"Nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr. Lee's family members, friends and colleagues," a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Matt Dorsey, tweeted following news of the arrest. "But I hope today's arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy."