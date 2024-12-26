Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the landscape of fast-casual dining, sandwich franchises offer entrepreneurs a savory opportunity to carve out a niche in a thriving market. From classic deli fare to innovative creations, these franchises cater to diverse tastes and preferences, serving up satisfying meals between two slices of bread.

Here, explore the top sandwich franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking, known for their quality ingredients, efficient service and customer satisfaction. From neighborhood delis to nationwide chains, these franchises have earned their reputation as go-to destinations for sandwich lovers, delivering delicious flavors and convenient dining experiences.

Get ready to sink your teeth into the best of the sandwich world as we highlight the leading franchises that continue to redefine the art of sandwich-making and leave customers wanting more.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

1. Jersey Mike's Subs

Founded: 1956

1956 Franchising since: 1987

1987 Overall rank: 2

2 Number of units: 2,861

2,861 Change in units: +45% over 3 years

+45% over 3 years Initial investment: $204,000-$1,300,000

$204,000-$1,300,000 Leadership: Peter Cancro, Founder/CEO

Peter Cancro, Founder/CEO Parent company: Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems Inc.

Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, the sandwich shop capitalized on the rising trend of submarine sandwiches in the 1950s. By focusing on excellent customer service and cultivating a local feel, the mom-and-pop shop gained popularity, especially during the summer months at the Jersey Shore. In 1971, 17-year-old employee Pete Cancro bought the business and expanded it by opening more stores. In 1987, Cancro started franchising and renamed the business Jersey Mike's Subs to maintain its authenticity. Today, with Cancro as CEO, Jersey Mike's Subs has approximately 2,800 franchise locations.

2. Arby's

Founded: 1964

1964 Franchising since: 1965

1965 Overall rank: 9

9 Number of units: 3,613

3,613 Change in units: +2.1% over 3 years

+2.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $645,000-$2,500,000

$645,000-$2,500,000 Leadership: David Graves, Brand President

David Graves, Brand President Parent company: Inspire Brands

Starting an Arby's franchise offers numerous benefits and advantages, including wide-reaching brand recognition with over 3,600 restaurants across the U.S. Arby's popular roast beef sandwiches, hamburgers and curly fries make it a preferred choice for many customers. The brand is positioned for success, being one of the top 10 restaurant brands in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, Arby's provides flexible store layouts and various investment options to suit different franchisees' needs. Franchise owners receive support from operating systems and development teams, making it an attractive option for new business owners or entrepreneurs with limited management experience.

Related: From Global Giants Like Taco Bell and McDonald's to Emerging Brands Like Crumbl, These Are The Top 15 Fast Food Franchises

3. McAlister's Deli

Founded: 1989

1989 Franchising since: 1994

1994 Overall rank: 47

47 Number of units: 550

550 Change in units: +12% over 3 years

+12% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,100,000-$2,500,000

$1,100,000-$2,500,000 Leadership: Mike Freeman, Chief Brand Officer

Mike Freeman, Chief Brand Officer Parent company: GoTo Foods

McAlister's Deli prides itself on offering guests more than just hearty sandwiches and delicious sides. Rooted in small-town charm, they believe in the power of great food, warm smiles and Southern hospitality. With a focus on genuine friendliness and a welcoming atmosphere, McAlister's aims to make every guest feel at home. Opening a McAlister's Deli franchise allows individuals to be part of this special tradition of hospitality and community.

4. Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings

Founded: 1986

1986 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall rank: 76

76 Number of units: 792

792 Change in units: +23.2% over 3 years

+23.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $202,000-$936,000

$202,000-$936,000 Leadership: Candra Alisiswanto, EVP

Candra Alisiswanto, EVP Parent company: Gosh Enterprises Inc.

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings, established in 1986 and franchised in 1991, has expanded to over 700 locations, known for its 100% USDA choice steak, simple menu and exceptional customer service. With plans to reach 3,000 stores, it seeks franchisees to fuel its growth. Charleys Philly Steaks offers a tested business model, modern restaurant designs, comprehensive training and an innovative menu centered around authentic Philly steaks. For entrepreneurs seeking a QSR franchise with a unique and beloved comfort food offering, Charleys Philly Steaks presents an enticing opportunity.

5. Firehouse Subs

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 1995

1995 Overall rank: 79

79 Number of units: 1,310

1,310 Change in units: +9.1% over 3 years

+9.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $343,000-$1,300,000

$343,000-$1,300,000 Leadership: Mike Hancock, President

Mike Hancock, President Parent company: Restaurant Brands Int'l. (RBI)

Firehouse Subs combines food and community service, with a portion of proceeds supporting the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. With over 1,200 U.S. franchises, each decorated with firefighter gear, Firehouse Subs offers steamed meats and cheeses on toasted sub rolls. Franchisees are encouraged to excel, prioritize community service and enjoy delicious subs. As a turnkey franchise, Firehouse Subs offers growth potential and community impact, supported by ongoing assistance from area representatives and advertising teams.

6. Jimmy John's

Founded: 1983

1983 Franchising since: 1993

1993 Overall rank: 90

90 Number of units: 2,644

2,644 Change in units: -3.0% over 3 years

-3.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $361,000-$674,000

$361,000-$674,000 Leadership: James North, Brand President

James North, Brand President Parent company: Inspire Brands

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches, founded in 1983 and franchising since 1993, is now part of the Inspire Brands chain with nearly 2,700 locations nationwide. Known for using fresh ingredients and baked bread, Jimmy John's aims to deliver excellent sandwiches to its customers. Opening a franchise offers access to support in various areas such as marketing, construction and real estate, along with comprehensive training covering store management and financial skills. Franchisees also receive ongoing assistance from the marketing and field sales teams.

Related: How Immigrating from Argentina to the Bronx Prepared Her for Life as a Franchise

7. Schlotzsky's

Founded: 1971

1971 Franchising since: 1976

1976 Overall rank: 162

162 Number of units: 312

312 Change in units: -4.0% over 3 years

-4.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $634,000-$1,900,000

$634,000-$1,900,000 Leadership: Donna Spangler-Josephson, Chief Brand Officer

Donna Spangler-Josephson, Chief Brand Officer Parent company: GoTo Foods

Schlotzsky's, founded in 1971 in Austin, Texas, offers unique and freshly baked sandwiches and pizzas that attract loyal customers. The brand prides itself on being fast, convenient and consistent, with items like The Original sandwich making it famous. It continues to evolve with bold new menu items and a modern look, aiming to appeal to a new generation of diners.

8. Subway

Founded: 1965

1965 Franchising since: 1974

1974 Overall rank: 199

199 Number of units: 36,455

36,455 Change in units: -3% over 3 years

-3% over 3 years Initial investment: $239,000-$537,000

$239,000-$537,000 Leadership: John Chidsey, CEO

John Chidsey, CEO Parent company: Doctor's Associates LLC

Subway is a renowned franchise restaurant chain known for its fresh and affordable subs. Its mission revolves around serving fresh and customizable food while prioritizing customer satisfaction. Founded in 1965 by Fred DeLuca, Subway has grown into one of the world's most popular restaurant brands, with nearly 37,000 stores in more than 100 countries. Subway's history traces back to a $1,000 investment from a family friend, leading to the opening of the first sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Today, Subway continues to expand with over 20,000 franchisees contributing to its success. The brand incorporates cutting-edge technology and offers non-traditional locations in gas stations and convenience stores to cater to customer needs.

9. Port of Subs

Founded: 1972

1972 Franchising since: 1985

1985 Overall rank: 258

258 Number of units: 126

126 Change in units: -2.0% over 3 years

-2.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $316,000-$559,000

$316,000-$559,000 Leadership: Healey Mendicino, President

Healey Mendicino, President Parent company: POS Holdings LLC

Port of Subs originated in 1972 as the Sub Shop in Sparks, Nevada, founded by two brothers. In 1975, John Larsen purchased it and renamed it Port of Subs, eventually expanding to ten fully-owned units. Franchising began in 1985, leading to 130 locations across the United States. Port of Subs offers franchise opportunities with a focus on quality meats, fresh bread, spices and cheeses, serving sandwiches, salads, wraps and dressings. Opening a Port of Subs franchise offers benefits such as quicker setup, an established customer base, reduced risk, and access to the company's sales models, name recognition and vendor relationships.

Related: Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot In our New 'Hall of Fame

10. Potbelly Sandwich Works

Founded: 1977

1977 Franchising since: 2009

2009 Overall rank: 324

324 Number of units: 427

427 Change in units: -7.0% over 3 years

-7.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $595,000-$955,000

$595,000-$955,000 Leadership: Bob Wright, CEO

Bob Wright, CEO Parent company: N/A

Potbelly Sandwich Works is a beloved American sandwich chain renowned for its cozy atmosphere and delicious toasted sandwiches. Founded in 1977 by Peter Hastings in Chicago, Potbelly started as an antique shop with a small sandwich counter, but quickly gained popularity for its mouthwatering sandwiches made with fresh ingredients and unique combinations. Over the years, Potbelly has expanded its menu to include salads, soups and desserts, but it's their signature sandwiches like the "Wreck" and "A Wreck" that continue to steal the show. With its laid-back vibe, friendly staff and commitment to quality, Potbelly has become a favorite spot for hungry diners seeking comfort food with a twist.