Edley's Restaurant Group's Chief of Staff Sara Finnegan discusses the power of giving back, the value of user-generated content, and her passion for advocating for women in the hospitality industry.

Sara Finnegan, chief of staff at Edley's Restaurant Group, has an inspiring recipe for growth. And the main ingredient is a Southern Soul.

The restaurant industry leader has emerged with a strong and empowered voice to help others succeed. For her, Edley's Restaurant Group represents more than just a company; it embodies a commitment to giving back to the community.

The hospitality company owns and operates the Edley's Bar-B-Que restaurant chain. Edley's Bar-B-Que was founded in 2011 by Will and Catharine Newman in Nashville, TN.

The name Edley's pays homage to Will's grandfather George Edley Newman, Jr., who left behind a legacy of "generosity, hard work and Southern hospitality."

When Sara Finnegan joined the Edley's team she was asked one important question by the founder Will Newman: "How do we grow and keep our Southern Soul?"

The answer, always it almost always does, circles around humanity.

"It really comes down to people," Sara Finnegan told Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media. "Even if you have 1,000 locations, as long as each location has the right people, and they're authentic about it, then you keep your soul."

The values of treating people right and fostering a positive work environment have become integral to Edley's Restaurant Group's success. That exceptional workplace culture and active engagement with the community are essential components of their recipe for growth, alongside offering great food and restaurant service.

"If you provide a great place for people to work, if you're part of the community…people are going to come to you," says Sara Finnegan.

She recalls the transformative feeling of being in rooms with other leaders of Edley's. It was a place where she could openly seek clarification without fear of judgment. This empowerment has been instrumental in Sara's professional growth and contributions to Edley's success.

"I don't remember a specific time, but I do remember that feeling of being in a meeting with the owner of the company, the president of the company. These people that, in previous lives, I never would have been in the room with. And just knowing that I could say something dumb and they wouldn't judge me for it," she recalls about working for Edley's Restaurant Group.

Being a woman in the hospitality industry, Finnegan understands the unique challenges that women can face in the workforce. She recognizes that the experience can differ significantly from that of their male counterparts.

To address these challenges, the leader is actively working on creating a support group for women in hospitality with the goal of providing a platform where people can advocate for each other, share experiences, and receive the coaching and development they need to thrive in management roles.

"I think it's really important that women advocate for each other and support each other," she says.

Sara Finnegan's journey at Edley's Restaurant Group is a testament to her resilience and determination to break through industry norms.

And her dedication to supporting others demonstrates her commitment to creating a more inclusive and empowering environment in the hospitality industry.

