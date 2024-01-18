Inspire Brands, the parent company of several notable franchises like Sonic Drive-In and Dunkin', has announced its first venture into the global market with two international franchise agreements for Jimmy John's. This expansion will introduce the 2,600-unit brand to Canada. While specific location numbers weren't disclosed, these deals are part of a broader global expansion plan for Jimmy John's, promising a new international customer experience with options like hot, toasted sandwiches.

This move marks a significant step for Inspire Brands, which has previously focused on domestic growth and acquisitions within the U.S. The initiative comes as Jimmy John's aims to extend its global footprint, following a slight contraction in its U.S. presence but an increase in average unit volumes. This expansion reflects Inspire Brands' wider strategy to diversify its portfolio and capitalize on international growth opportunities, leveraging the global restaurant market potential and following the success of other brands like Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin' in international markets. Read More: Bloomberg