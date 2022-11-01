What Will Brazil's New President Do About the Amazon Rainforest? 'Lula' Speaks Out.
After winning a narrow victory, "Lula" says Brazil is ready to "fight against the climate crisis."
In his victory speech over the weekend, Brazil's new President-Elect, Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva, vowed to protect the Amazon rainforest.
"Brazil is ready to resume its leading role in the fight against the climate crisis, protecting all our biomes, especially the Amazon rainforest," he said.
The outgoing President Bolosonaro Jair Bolsonaro was widely criticized by environmentalists for publicly promoting the development of the rainforest. Under his watch, deforestation soared to a 15-year-high as Bolsonaro.
Read more about this on The Beacon.
