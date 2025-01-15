Here are 10 specialized roles that are ideal for offshore employment and some practical tips for building successful remote partnerships.

Work is becoming increasingly borderless, and with that shift come exciting opportunities to reimagine how we structure our teams and operations. A common misconception is that outsourcing only works for large enterprises. In reality, businesses of any size can benefit from thoughtful outsourcing strategies, and there's a growing ecosystem of providers equipped to support small- and lower-mid-market companies.

As the CEO of DOXA Talent, I've seen firsthand how companies are finding innovative ways to leverage global talent. Along the way, I've also identified 10 specialized roles that are surprisingly well-suited for outsourcing. For insights into what makes them powerful in an offshore employment context and tips for implementing successful remote partnerships work, read on.

1. Franchise onboarding specialists

These professionals handle the complex process of bringing new franchisees into your system. As skilled specialists, they can manage documentation, training coordination and compliance tracking remotely while ensuring consistent onboarding across locations.

2. Legal research assistants

Core legal work typically stays in-house, but these research assistants can handle case law research, document review and preliminary drafts. This strategic division allows your legal team to focus on high-value analysis and client interactions.

3. Computer-aided designers (CADs)

Technical design work has become increasingly viable for remote teams. With modern collaboration tools, CADs can work seamlessly with your engineers across borders but still maintain your company's precise specifications.

4. AI engineers

Despite the complexity of AI, this highly technical work can be effectively managed through remote teams. The global talent pool for AI engineers is vast, often more accessible through outsourcing, and brings diverse perspectives to development.

5. Network operations center (NOC) technicians

24/7 network monitoring and management can be handled exceptionally well by teams working in different time zones. This approach provides round-the-clock coverage without requiring night shifts in your local office.

6. Contracts administrators

Contract management, including review, processing and maintenance, can be efficiently handled by professionals anywhere in the world. With the right expertise and proper systems in place, these specialists ensure organization-wide contract consistency.

7. Executive assistants

These professionals can manage complex calendars, communications and projects no matter their time zone. The key is finding experienced individuals with whom you have good chemistry and establishing clear processes for seamless collaboration.

8. Purchasing managers

With digital procurement systems, purchasing professionals can effectively manage vendor relationships and supply chain operations globally. Modern tools enable them to negotiate contracts and oversee operations from anywhere in the world.

9. Medical billing specialists

Healthcare organizations are increasingly finding that billing operations can be managed remotely. With proper training and compliance measures in place, these specialists can efficiently handle claims processing and revenue cycle management.

10. Business development representatives

Outbound calling and analyst work can be effectively handled by remote teams. When focused on lead generation and initial customer contact, these professionals can leverage technology to build strong prospect relationships across markets.

Make strategic outsourcing decisions

Now, whether you're looking to hire for one of the above roles or another, be strategic about what you want to outsource. Physical proximity requirements and job complexity should factor into your decision-making. I recommend starting by focusing on repeatable tasks with clear workflows. The more standardization in the work, the easier it will be to transition to a remote team member, which, especially at the beginning, builds confidence in your outsourcing strategy.

In fact, consider first hiring an offshore resource who can help you create standard operating procedures (SOPs). This initial investment will allow you to document and standardize work effectively before scaling up your investment. In my experience, if you can't clearly define and document a task, it's probably not yet ready for outsourcing.

Choose your partner carefully

The offshoring industry is booming, with many companies entering the market and chasing momentum like it's a gold rush — so don't be swayed by the lowest price or fastest implementation promises. I always remember that I'm building an extension of my team that represents my company. Take time to validate any potential offshore partners through customer reviews, BBB/Glassdoor ratings and direct reference checks.

A quality outsourcing partner should be transparent about their operations, security measures and employee practices. When evaluating potential partners, look for an actual employer of record that owns and monitors all hardware with robust cybersecurity practices (preferably SOC2-compliant). Make sure they demonstrate strong customer and employee satisfaction. I myself avoid long-term contracts — if I'm getting value, I'll simply stay.

Finally, keep in mind that outsourcing can create more opportunities for onshore workers, too. At DOXA, we discovered that our international expansion actually upped the need for more managers, supervisors and trainers domestically. The additional margin provided investment capital to retain and grow great employees locally.

In other words, when done right, outsourcing is a win-win. Companies gain access to worldwide talent while professionals, both globally and locally, get opportunities to build meaningful careers with forward-thinking organizations.