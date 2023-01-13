Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You've seen the rise of the internet and the shake-up of the once-thought-invincible social media platforms. Now, you're experiencing the new kids on the block churning up a storm in the digital world — but will it mean a pivot for your communication strategy in 2023?

Whether it be ever-changing human behavior, social media, Artificial Intelligence or the Metaverse, it's crucial to be aware of the latest trends that could disrupt your communication strategy. These trends affect how you will communicate with your audience and how easy or difficult it will be to reach them.

Artificial intelligence in marketing

As we move into 2023, we can expect to see even more brands using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their marketing. With the latest releases, such as head-turning ChatGPT and Lensa, we can already see how AI shapes the game of content creation, specifically copywriting and image generation.

Why is this important? Your audience is exposed to a colossal amount of this AI-generated content, which is highly relevant, engaging, targeted and well-written. Can you outdo the algorithms? Probably not, but you can't ignore their influence on your audience.

So, what's the best way to build a relationship with your audience and stand out from the bots? Take advantage of being human while your audience remains suspicious of robotic language. Your communication style needs to be more personalized and targeted than ever before.

Whether or not you choose to use AI in your marketing, it's important to keep an eye on what you're competing against, so you can stay laser-focused on connecting with your audience. Your personable personal brand may become your most valuable asset.

Social media disruption

Social media has been around for a while, but concerns about freedom of speech have recently risen concerning many platforms. A millionaire investing in or buying a social media platform has become a common scenario. Elon Musk, Kanye West, Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos are among the mega-wealthy getting in on the action — all funding or attempting to own their slice of the social media pie.

Apart from the obvious consequences of censorship on fundamental human rights – stripping freedom of expression, restricted access to information and lack of privacy – there are adverse side effects for online businesses and their communication strategy.

Do you need to change how you talk to ensure you're not shadowbanned? Should you avoid saying anything overtly controversial or political or expressing opinions against the interests of those who own these platforms?

Unfortunately, there are no straightforward answers to these questions. But one thing is clear: you can't rely solely on social media as your only way to talk to your audience or promote your business. Rather than communicating with your audience through only one channel, diversify.

I learned this from personal experience when overnight, I lost access to my social accounts and my audience. Had I relied on one platform to run the show, it would have been detrimental to my entire business!

But, through practicing what I preach, my business kept afloat thanks to my PR efforts that covered my ground outside social media. With published articles written by or about me on trustworthy channels, I created the strong, versatile personal brand that's still behind me today — despite the unpredictable lock-outs and black-outs.

With content created by people, not brands, achieving a greater reach and visibility — with a decentralized way of promotion that's more difficult to censor — now is a good time to prioritize user-generated content and leverage your personal brand.

Metaverse and Web 3.0

Remember when the intimidating unknown "internet" thing first came about? A world of physical stores faced a pivotal decision: jump on board and figure it out, or ignore it and take the risk of being left behind. Enter 2023 with the Metaverse and Web 3.0, and here we are again…

The Metaverse offers a world of possibilities for brands looking to create an immersive customer experience. With the ability to represent your brand in a 3D world, you can create a unique and personalized customer journey for a lasting impression.

With the Metaverse and Web 3.0 technology set to have a big impact on customer-brand interactions — whether or not it seems applicable to your brand and your audience — you'll want to understand how it works when it's time to make a move.

This is not to say you need to make a move now to avoid getting left behind. But, it may be worth studying what other brands are doing in this space and how these new technologies could advance your future communication strategy.

Consumer behavior and awareness

As if the infamous algorithm changes weren't making it challenging enough to get your brand and offer out there, consumer behavior is becoming increasingly complex.

Buying decisions rely on complex factors like brand values, environmental impact and social responsibility. Also, consumers are becoming more aware of marketing efforts.

That's another prompt never to forget your creatives — the ultimate scroll stopper. In a world where we're constantly bombarded with information, people are craving deeper connections and more authentic experiences while still demanding entertainment as they go online.

To stay ahead of the curve as the landscape changes, you must constantly innovate, experiment, remain flexible and adaptable, and stay focused on building real relationships with your target audience.

The stabilizer: consistency

With so many changes and trends happening in the world of marketing and communication, it can be easy to get distracted by shiny new objects, jump from one platform to another, or try different strategies.

As you develop your communication strategy for 2023, the most important thing is to stay consistent: consistent content creation and messaging. Do this, and you can weather any trend that comes your way.