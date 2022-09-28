6 Ways to Keep Your Staff Feeling Happy and Supported

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're in your car, stuck in traffic and your child is crying, or maybe you're attending an important meeting and remembered your daughter hadn't finished her homework. These everyday scenarios can often lead to stress, including the fear of giving up the most important things for those you love.

Dealing with staff burnout makes good business sense and it develops a more far-sighted employer brand. Here are ways to prioritize staff well-being any time, anywhere.

Champion work-life balance

It's essential for everyone on your team to trust that they have time off, time with their families or time to do whatever they need to do outside of the office. You should encourage it and clarify that this time is valuable for them as people.

When your team knows they can count on having a little extra time off when needed, it helps them relax and stay focused when they're at work.

Make emergency funds available

When people have a crisis, they can't always wait to return to the office to ask for help. Make sure there's a designated fund that your employees can access to pay for medical bills and car repairs.

If an employee needs to take time off because they've been in an accident or have a family member in the hospital, they shouldn't have to worry about how they will pay their bills while they're away from work. Make sure that you have an emergency fund available so that your employees don't have to stress out about what will happen if something goes wrong—they can just focus on getting better!

Offer flexible scheduling

This can be in the form of different work hours, or it can mean offering them the option of working from home if they need it.

If a person has to be at work at 8:00, have a doctor's appointment, or meet their children at school, then it's important that they can easily adjust their schedule.

This also helps with work-life balance, which is an important part of keeping your staff happy and healthy.

Consider offering in-office meals

By offering your employees healthy options, you are making it easy for them to choose what is best for their bodies. You also demonstrate that you care about their well-being, making them feel respected and valued.

By providing healthy options, you are also helping your team avoid unnecessary trips to the vending machine or fast food restaurant during their work day. This can save them time and money while making them feel like they have more control over their lives.

Reward creativity

Creative thinking is essential for business success and it's been proven repeatedly. So how do we encourage it in our employees? It starts with recognizing that not everyone operates in the same way. Some people are more creative than others, so if your employees aren't being right-brained enough, don't blame them. Instead, look at your office environment as a whole and ask yourself what could be changed to make it more conducive to different ways of thinking.

Have fun with it

If you want to keep your employees happy and engaged, you must ensure they're having a good time at the office. You don't have to be extravagant about it—just find some way for them to take a break from their normal routine and do something that isn't work-related.

Maybe you'll start a Friday movie night where everyone can bring their favorite DVDs, or you'll go on a company picnic once a month to get away from their desks and enjoy some fresh air. It doesn't have to be anything big—just something small that will remind them why they love working at your business in the first place.

You can foster a positive work environment by giving employees time to connect, letting them control their schedule, and putting wellness first.

It's all about flexibility and empowering staff to set their own schedules. Staff members can then come in early and leave late if needed (or vice versa), take a break in the middle of the day to get outside, meditate or have a cup of tea. This freedom benefits employees and employers—but only if it's facilitated correctly.

