Find your local chamber of commerce with this comprehensive list.

Alabama

Business Council of Alabama

2 N. Jackson St.

Montgomery, AL 36104

P.O. Box 76

Montgomery, AL 36101-0076

(800) 665-9647; (334) 834-6000

Fax: (800) 221-8185; (334) 262-7371

www.bcatoday.org

Alaska

Alaska State Chamber of Commerce

217 Second St., #201

Juneau, AK 99801-1298

(907) 586-2323

Fax: (907) 463-5515

www.alaskachamber.com

Arizona

Arizona Chamber of Commerce

1221 E. Osborn Rd., #100

Phoenix, AZ 85014-5500

(602) 248-9172

(800) 498-6973

Fax: (602) 265-1262

www.azchamber.com

Arkansas

Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce

410 S. Cross St.

P.O. Box 3645

Little Rock, AR 72203-3645

(501) 374-9225

Fax: (501) 372-2722

http://www.arkansasstatechamber.com/



California

California Chamber of Commerce

1215 K St., #1400

Sacramento, CA 95814

P.O.Box 1736

Sacramento, CA 95812

(916) 444-6670

Fax: (916) 325-1272

www.calchamber.com

Colorado

Colorado Association of Commerce & Industry

1600 Broadway, #100

Denver, CO 80202-4935

(303) 831-7411

Fax: (303) 860-1439

www.cochamber.com

Connecticut

Connecticut Business & Industry Association

350 Church St.

Hartford, CT 06103-1126

(860) 244-1900

Fax: (860) 278-8562

www.cbia.com

Delaware

Delaware State Chamber of Commerce

1201 N. Orange St., #200

P.O. Box 671

Wilmington, DE 19899-0671

(302) 655-7221

(800) 292-9507

Fax: (302) 654-0691

www.dscc.com

Florida

Florida Chamber of Commerce

136 S. Bronough St.

P.O. Box 11309

Tallahassee, FL 32302-3309

(850) 521-1200

Fax: (850) 521-1219

www.flchamber.com

Georgia

Georgia Chamber of Commerce

235 Peachtree St., NE, #900

Atlanta, GA 30303-1402

(404) 223-2264

Fax: (404) 223-2290

www.gachamber.com

Hawaii

The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii

1132 Bishop St., #402

Honolulu, HI 96813

(808) 545-4300

Fax: (808) 545-4369

www.cochawaii.com

Idaho

Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry

225 N. 9th St., #230

Boise, ID 83702

P.O. Box 389

Boise, ID 83701-0389

(208) 343-1849

Fax: (208) 338-5623

www.iaci.org

Illinois

The Illinois State of Chamber of Commerce

311 S. Wacker Dr., #1500

Chicago, IL 60606

(312) 983-7100

Fax: (312) 983-7101

www.ilchamber.org

Indiana

Indiana Chamber of Commerce

115 W. Washington St., #850 South

Indianapolis, IN 46204

(317) 264-3110

Fax: (317) 264-6855

www.indianachamber.com

Iowa

Cedar Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce

424 1st Avenue NE

Cedar Rapids IA 52401

(319) 398-5317

http://www.iowachamber.net/index.php

Kansas

Kansas Chamber of Commerce & Industry

835 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Topeka, KS 66612-1671

(785) 357-6321

Fax: (785) 357-4732

www.kansaschamber.org

Kentucky

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

464 Chenault Rd.

Frankfort, KY 40601

(502) 695-4700

Fax: (502) 695-6824

www.kychamber.com

Louisiana

Louisiana Association of Business & Industry

3113 Valley Creek Dr.

P.O. Box 80258

Baton Rouge, LA 70898-0258

(225) 928-5388

(888) 816-5224

Fax: (225) 929-6054

www.labi.org

Maine

Maine State Chamber of Commerce

7 University Dr.

Augusta, ME 04330

(207) 623-4568

Fax: (207) 622-7723

www.mainechamber.org

Maryland

Maryland Chamber of Commerce

60 West St., #100

Annapolis, MD 21401

(410) 269-0642

(301) 261-2858

Fax: (410) 269-5247

www.mdchamber.org

Massachusetts

Massachusetts has no state chamber but you can find city and county chambers here.

Michigan

Michigan Chamber of Commerce

600 S. Walnut St.

Lansing, MI 48933

(517) 371-2100

(800) 748-0266

Fax: (517) 371-7224

www.michamber.com

Minnesota

Minnesota Chamber of Commerce

400 Robert St. N., #1500

St. Paul, MN 55101

(800) 821-2230

(651) 292-4650

Fax: (651) 292-4656

www.mnchamber.com

Mississippi

Mississippi Economic Council

666 North St., #104

Jackson, MS 39202

P.O. Box 23276

Jackson, MS 39225-3276

(601) 969-0022

(800)748-7626 Fax: (601) 353-0247

www.msmec.com

Missouri

Missouri Chamber of Commerce & Industry

428 E. Capitol Ave

Jefferson City, MO 65102

P.O. Box 149

Jefferson City, MO 65102-0149

(573) 634-3511

Fax: (573) 634-8855

www.mochamber.org

Montana

Montana Chamber of Commerce

2030 11th Ave., #21

P.O. Box 1730

Helena, MT 59624-1730

(406) 442-2405

Fax: (406) 442-2409

www.montanachamber.com

Nebraska

Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry

1320 Lincoln Mall

P.O. Box 95128

Lincoln, NE 68509-5128

(402) 474-4422

Fax: (402) 474-5681

www.nechamber.com

Nevada

Nevada State Chamber of Commerce

P.O Box 3499

Reno, NV 89505-3499

(775) 686-3030

Fax: (775) 686-3038

http://www.nv.gov/nv_default4.aspx?id=268



New Hampshire

Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire

122 N. Main St.

Concord, NH 03301-4918

(603) 224-5388

Fax: (603) 224-2872

www.nhbia.org

New Jersey

New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce

216 W. State St.

Trenton, NJ 08608-1002

(609) 989-7888

Fax: (609) 695-1690

www.njchamber.com

New Mexico

Association of Commerce & Industry of New Mexico

2201 Buena Vista Dr. SE, #410

Albuquerque, NM 87106

P.O. Box 9706

Albuquerque, NM 87119-9706

(505) 842-0644

Fax: (505) 842-0734

www.aci.nm.org

New York

The Business Council of New York State Inc.

152 Washington Ave.

Albany, NY 12210-2203

(518) 465-7511

(800) 358-1202

Fax: (518) 465-4389

www.bcnys.org

North Carolina

North Carolina Citizens for Business & Industry

225 Hillsborough St., #460

Raleigh, NC 27602

P.O. Box 2508

Raleigh, NC 27602-2508

(919) 836-1400

Fax: (919) 836-1425

www.nccbi.org

North Dakota

Greater North Dakota Association/State Chamber of Commerce

2000 Schafer St.

P.O. Box 2639

Bismarck, ND 58502-2639

(701) 222-0929

(800) 382-1405

Fax: (701) 222-1611

http://www.ndchamber.com/



Ohio

Ohio Chamber of Commerce

230 E. Town St.

P.O. Box 15159

Columbus, OH 43215-0159

(614) 228-4201

(800) 622-1893

Fax: (614) 228-6403

www.ohiochamber.com

Oklahoma

The State Chamber/Oklahoma's Association of Business and Industry

330 NE 10th St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73104-3220

(405) 235-3669

Fax: (405) 235-3670

www.okstatechamber.com

Oregon

Associate Oregon Industries

1149 Court St., N.E.

Salem, OR 97301-4030

(503) 588-0050

Fax: (503) 588-0052

www.aoi.org

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry

417 Walnut St.

Harrisburg, PA 17101-1902

(717) 255-3252

Fax: (717) 255-3298

www.pachamber.org

Rhode Island

Rhode Island has no state chamber but you can find city and county chambers here.

South Carolina

South Carolina Chamber of Commerce

1201 Main St., #1810

Columbia, South Carolina 29201-3254

(803) 799-4601

Fax: (803) 779-6043

www.scchamber.net

South Dakota

South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry

108 N. Euclid Ave.

P.O. Box 190

Pierre, SD 57501-0190

(605) 224-6161

Fax: (605) 224-7198

www.sdchamber.biz

Tennessee

Tennessee Association of Business

611 Commerce St., #3030

Nashville, TN 37203-3742

(615) 256-5141

Fax: (615) 256-6726

www.tnchamber.org

Texas

Texas Association of Business & Chambers of Commerce

1209 Nueces St.

Austin, TX 78701-1209

P.O. Box 2989

Austin, TX 78768-2989

(512) 477-6721

Fax: (512) 477-0836

www.tabcc.org

Utah

Utah State Chamber of Commerce

175 E. 400 South, #600

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

(801) 328-5090

Fax:(801) 328-5093

www.utahstatechamber.org

Vermont

Vermont Chamber of Commerce

751 Granger Road-Berlin

Barre, VT 05641

P.O. Box 37

Montpelier, VT 05601-0037

(802) 223-3443

Fax: (802) 223-4257

www.vtchamber.com

Virginia

Virginia Chamber of Commerce

9 S. 5th St.

Richmond, VA 23219-3890

(804) 644-1607

Fax: (804) 783-6112

www.vachamber.com

Washington

Association of Washington Business

1414 Cherry St. SE

Olympia, WA 98507

P.O. Box 658

Olympia, WA 98507

(360) 943-1600

Fax: (360) 943-5811

www.awb.org

West Virginia

West Virginia Chamber of Commerce

1624 Kanawha Blvd. E

Charleston, VA 25311

P.O. Box 2789

Charleston, WV 25330-2789

(304) 342-1115

Fax: (304) 342-1130

www.wvchamber.com

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce

501 E. Washington Ave.

Madison, WI 53703

P.O. Box 352

Madison, WI 53701-0352

(608) 258-3400

Fax: (608) 258-3413

www.wmc.org

Wyoming

Wyoming Business Council

214 W. 15th St.

Cheyenne, WY 82002-0240

(307) 777-2800

(800) 262-3425

Fax: (307) 777-2838

www.wyomingbusiness.org