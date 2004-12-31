A Guide to State Chambers of Commerce Find your local chamber of commerce with this comprehensive list.
Alabama
Business Council of Alabama
2 N. Jackson St.
Montgomery, AL 36104
P.O. Box 76
Montgomery, AL 36101-0076
(800) 665-9647; (334) 834-6000
Fax: (800) 221-8185; (334) 262-7371
www.bcatoday.org
Alaska
Alaska State Chamber of Commerce
217 Second St., #201
Juneau, AK 99801-1298
(907) 586-2323
Fax: (907) 463-5515
www.alaskachamber.com
Arizona
Arizona Chamber of Commerce
1221 E. Osborn Rd., #100
Phoenix, AZ 85014-5500
(602) 248-9172
(800) 498-6973
Fax: (602) 265-1262
www.azchamber.com
Arkansas
Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce
410 S. Cross St.
P.O. Box 3645
Little Rock, AR 72203-3645
(501) 374-9225
Fax: (501) 372-2722
http://www.arkansasstatechamber.com/
California
California Chamber of Commerce
1215 K St., #1400
Sacramento, CA 95814
P.O.Box 1736
Sacramento, CA 95812
(916) 444-6670
Fax: (916) 325-1272
www.calchamber.com
Colorado
Colorado Association of Commerce & Industry
1600 Broadway, #100
Denver, CO 80202-4935
(303) 831-7411
Fax: (303) 860-1439
www.cochamber.com
Connecticut
Connecticut Business & Industry Association
350 Church St.
Hartford, CT 06103-1126
(860) 244-1900
Fax: (860) 278-8562
www.cbia.com
Delaware
Delaware State Chamber of Commerce
1201 N. Orange St., #200
P.O. Box 671
Wilmington, DE 19899-0671
(302) 655-7221
(800) 292-9507
Fax: (302) 654-0691
www.dscc.com
Florida
Florida Chamber of Commerce
136 S. Bronough St.
P.O. Box 11309
Tallahassee, FL 32302-3309
(850) 521-1200
Fax: (850) 521-1219
www.flchamber.com
Georgia
Georgia Chamber of Commerce
235 Peachtree St., NE, #900
Atlanta, GA 30303-1402
(404) 223-2264
Fax: (404) 223-2290
www.gachamber.com
Hawaii
The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii
1132 Bishop St., #402
Honolulu, HI 96813
(808) 545-4300
Fax: (808) 545-4369
www.cochawaii.com
Idaho
Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry
225 N. 9th St., #230
Boise, ID 83702
P.O. Box 389
Boise, ID 83701-0389
(208) 343-1849
Fax: (208) 338-5623
www.iaci.org
Illinois
The Illinois State of Chamber of Commerce
311 S. Wacker Dr., #1500
Chicago, IL 60606
(312) 983-7100
Fax: (312) 983-7101
www.ilchamber.org
Indiana
Indiana Chamber of Commerce
115 W. Washington St., #850 South
Indianapolis, IN 46204
(317) 264-3110
Fax: (317) 264-6855
www.indianachamber.com
Iowa
Cedar Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce
424 1st Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids IA 52401
(319) 398-5317
http://www.iowachamber.net/index.php
Kansas
Kansas Chamber of Commerce & Industry
835 S.W. Topeka Blvd.
Topeka, KS 66612-1671
(785) 357-6321
Fax: (785) 357-4732
www.kansaschamber.org
Kentucky
Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
464 Chenault Rd.
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 695-4700
Fax: (502) 695-6824
www.kychamber.com
Louisiana
Louisiana Association of Business & Industry
3113 Valley Creek Dr.
P.O. Box 80258
Baton Rouge, LA 70898-0258
(225) 928-5388
(888) 816-5224
Fax: (225) 929-6054
www.labi.org
Maine
Maine State Chamber of Commerce
7 University Dr.
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 623-4568
Fax: (207) 622-7723
www.mainechamber.org
Maryland
Maryland Chamber of Commerce
60 West St., #100
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 269-0642
(301) 261-2858
Fax: (410) 269-5247
www.mdchamber.org
Massachusetts
Massachusetts has no state chamber but you can find city and county chambers here.
Michigan
Michigan Chamber of Commerce
600 S. Walnut St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 371-2100
(800) 748-0266
Fax: (517) 371-7224
www.michamber.com
Minnesota
Minnesota Chamber of Commerce
400 Robert St. N., #1500
St. Paul, MN 55101
(800) 821-2230
(651) 292-4650
Fax: (651) 292-4656
www.mnchamber.com
Mississippi
Mississippi Economic Council
666 North St., #104
Jackson, MS 39202
P.O. Box 23276
Jackson, MS 39225-3276
(601) 969-0022
(800)748-7626 Fax: (601) 353-0247
www.msmec.com
Missouri
Missouri Chamber of Commerce & Industry
428 E. Capitol Ave
Jefferson City, MO 65102
P.O. Box 149
Jefferson City, MO 65102-0149
(573) 634-3511
Fax: (573) 634-8855
www.mochamber.org
Montana
Montana Chamber of Commerce
2030 11th Ave., #21
P.O. Box 1730
Helena, MT 59624-1730
(406) 442-2405
Fax: (406) 442-2409
www.montanachamber.com
Nebraska
Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry
1320 Lincoln Mall
P.O. Box 95128
Lincoln, NE 68509-5128
(402) 474-4422
Fax: (402) 474-5681
www.nechamber.com
Nevada
Nevada State Chamber of Commerce
P.O Box 3499
Reno, NV 89505-3499
(775) 686-3030
Fax: (775) 686-3038
http://www.nv.gov/nv_default4.aspx?id=268
New Hampshire
Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire
122 N. Main St.
Concord, NH 03301-4918
(603) 224-5388
Fax: (603) 224-2872
www.nhbia.org
New Jersey
New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce
216 W. State St.
Trenton, NJ 08608-1002
(609) 989-7888
Fax: (609) 695-1690
www.njchamber.com
New Mexico
Association of Commerce & Industry of New Mexico
2201 Buena Vista Dr. SE, #410
Albuquerque, NM 87106
P.O. Box 9706
Albuquerque, NM 87119-9706
(505) 842-0644
Fax: (505) 842-0734
www.aci.nm.org
New York
The Business Council of New York State Inc.
152 Washington Ave.
Albany, NY 12210-2203
(518) 465-7511
(800) 358-1202
Fax: (518) 465-4389
www.bcnys.org
North Carolina
North Carolina Citizens for Business & Industry
225 Hillsborough St., #460
Raleigh, NC 27602
P.O. Box 2508
Raleigh, NC 27602-2508
(919) 836-1400
Fax: (919) 836-1425
www.nccbi.org
North Dakota
Greater North Dakota Association/State Chamber of Commerce
2000 Schafer St.
P.O. Box 2639
Bismarck, ND 58502-2639
(701) 222-0929
(800) 382-1405
Fax: (701) 222-1611
http://www.ndchamber.com/
Ohio
Ohio Chamber of Commerce
230 E. Town St.
P.O. Box 15159
Columbus, OH 43215-0159
(614) 228-4201
(800) 622-1893
Fax: (614) 228-6403
www.ohiochamber.com
Oklahoma
The State Chamber/Oklahoma's Association of Business and Industry
330 NE 10th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73104-3220
(405) 235-3669
Fax: (405) 235-3670
www.okstatechamber.com
Oregon
Associate Oregon Industries
1149 Court St., N.E.
Salem, OR 97301-4030
(503) 588-0050
Fax: (503) 588-0052
www.aoi.org
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry
417 Walnut St.
Harrisburg, PA 17101-1902
(717) 255-3252
Fax: (717) 255-3298
www.pachamber.org
Rhode Island
Rhode Island has no state chamber but you can find city and county chambers here.
South Carolina
South Carolina Chamber of Commerce
1201 Main St., #1810
Columbia, South Carolina 29201-3254
(803) 799-4601
Fax: (803) 779-6043
www.scchamber.net
South Dakota
South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry
108 N. Euclid Ave.
P.O. Box 190
Pierre, SD 57501-0190
(605) 224-6161
Fax: (605) 224-7198
www.sdchamber.biz
Tennessee
Tennessee Association of Business
611 Commerce St., #3030
Nashville, TN 37203-3742
(615) 256-5141
Fax: (615) 256-6726
www.tnchamber.org
Texas
Texas Association of Business & Chambers of Commerce
1209 Nueces St.
Austin, TX 78701-1209
P.O. Box 2989
Austin, TX 78768-2989
(512) 477-6721
Fax: (512) 477-0836
www.tabcc.org
Utah
Utah State Chamber of Commerce
175 E. 400 South, #600
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 328-5090
Fax:(801) 328-5093
www.utahstatechamber.org
Vermont
Vermont Chamber of Commerce
751 Granger Road-Berlin
Barre, VT 05641
P.O. Box 37
Montpelier, VT 05601-0037
(802) 223-3443
Fax: (802) 223-4257
www.vtchamber.com
Virginia
Virginia Chamber of Commerce
9 S. 5th St.
Richmond, VA 23219-3890
(804) 644-1607
Fax: (804) 783-6112
www.vachamber.com
Washington
Association of Washington Business
1414 Cherry St. SE
Olympia, WA 98507
P.O. Box 658
Olympia, WA 98507
(360) 943-1600
Fax: (360) 943-5811
www.awb.org
West Virginia
West Virginia Chamber of Commerce
1624 Kanawha Blvd. E
Charleston, VA 25311
P.O. Box 2789
Charleston, WV 25330-2789
(304) 342-1115
Fax: (304) 342-1130
www.wvchamber.com
Wisconsin
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce
501 E. Washington Ave.
Madison, WI 53703
P.O. Box 352
Madison, WI 53701-0352
(608) 258-3400
Fax: (608) 258-3413
www.wmc.org
Wyoming
Wyoming Business Council
214 W. 15th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82002-0240
(307) 777-2800
(800) 262-3425
Fax: (307) 777-2838
www.wyomingbusiness.org