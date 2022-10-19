Customers Demand Fast, Affordable Shipping. Are You Giving It to Them?

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Growing any business from the ground up is hard. But growing an eCommerce business in today's global economy is impossible without tools to help you process and ship orders efficiently and affordably. That's why more and more businesses are turning to cutting-edge software solutions like ShipStation.

Unsplash

Why shipping matters.

Current projections show mobile ecommerce sales in the U.S. will surpass $430 billion in 2022, and some experts say that up to 95 percent of all purchases will be made online by 2040. So anyone running a business that sells online is likely on to something. But for all its potential, ecommerce also has its challenges. From marketing and sales to accounting and supply chain logistics, there are so many things you must master if you want to survive, let alone thrive. And right now, the biggest challenge for small or medium-sized ecommerce ventures is order fulfillment—specifically, how to do it faster and cheaper.

Obviously, no small company can compete with international ecommerce giants when it comes to shipping. But, like it or not, these big companies have fundamentally altered consumer expectations. Today, 80 percent of consumers say they don't want to buy from online retailers that don't offer fast shipping options. And for a whopping 89 percent of consumers, "fast" now means two days or less.

That doesn't mean every online retailer has to offer two-day shipping to survive. But it does mean that the faster you fulfill your orders and the less expensive your shipping options, the better.

Just think about your own experiences shopping online. You find something you like. You add it to your cart. You go to check out. And then you see that shipping will take two weeks and cost twice as much as you expected, so you decide to skip it.

Want to make sure your customers never experience that? Want to make order fulfillment easier, faster, and cheaper? Want to make shipping a feature that makes your eCommerce business stand out rather than something that holds it back? That's what ShipStation was designed to do.

Making shipping more efficient.

ShipStation is cloud-based software specifically designed to make your ecommerce business more efficient. It takes every aspect of the fulfillment process–order and payment processing, inventory management, label printing, shipping, and customer communication–and puts them all together in one place with an intuitive, easy-to-use interface.

ShipStation utilizes intuitive scan-based workflows, bulk updates, and numerous automation options. Then you can print labels individually or in batches of up to 500, so you and your employees fulfill orders as quickly as possible.

Whatever eCommerce tools and shipping methods you currently use, ShipStation can be fully integrated and make everything work together in harmony. Whether you do all your business through a single ecommerce platform like Shopify or you sell through multiple channels with multiple platforms, ShipStation can combine them all into intuitive workflows that help you ship faster and smarter.



ShipStation also makes it easier for businesses to grow and scale. While services like Shopify and Etsy offer in-house shipping solutions, they only work for products sold on those specific platforms. But with ShipStation, all your orders across all your storefronts integrate into one simple dashboard, so you can set up multiple storefronts to get your product in front of more consumers.

ShipStation also fully integrates with all major couriers and logistics services and helps you find the best possible shipping rates and access exclusive shipping discounts of up to 40 percent off USPS, 75 percent off DHL, 77 percent off UPS Ground, and 88 percent off UPS International. ShipStation also provides comprehensive shipment tracking that can be integrated into your selling channels or automatically delivered to customers.

Invest in your business's future.

We all know there's no way to grow a business without spending a little money. But some investments offer stronger returns than others. And if your business is getting bogged down by order processing, inventory, and shipping, ShipStation could be just the thing you need to boost productivity and customer satisfaction. Not to mention the fact that the company's most popular plan is only $99 per month for up to 2,000 shipments. When you factor in the savings, ShipStation easily pays for itself.

Click here now, and let ShipStation unlock your business's full potential.