Free Webinar | March 8: Pivoting to Success: When and How to Pivot Your Business

Join us for this free webinar as top US female angel investor, Kim Perell, reveals why pivoting is crucial for companies of any size and how you can identify if it's time to make a change. Register now →

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Are you struggling to make sales?

  • Is your competition increasing?
  • Are you having cash flow issues?
  • Are you feeling defeated and not sure what to do next?

These may be signs you may need to pivot your business. Don't know where to start? In this informative webinar, award winning entrepreneur and prominent investor Kim Perell, will reveal why pivot is an essential part of building a successful business. As market conditions change and technology evolves, so must a company's ability to adapt. Through her own riveting real-life examples, Kim will break down the reasons why pivoting is crucial for companies of any size and how you identify if it's time to make a change.

Register today to learn about topics including:

  • Why pivoting is crucial for companies of any size
  • Recognizing 3 signs of when it is time to pivot
  • The 5 pivots every leader faces
  • The one thing never to change in any company
  • Developing the winning mindset to adapt to change

Join us for this free webinar on March 8th at 3:00 PM ET.

About the Speaker:

Kim Perell is an award-winning digital marketing technology CEO, top US female angel investor, and bestselling author with twenty years of experience taking companies from $0 to annual sales to $1 billion. She sold her last company for $235 million after going broke ten years earlier. She has been named one of AdAge's Marketing Technology Trailblazers, Business Insider's Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising, and Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Association of Female Executives. Perell has been profiled by The New York Times, Forbes, and more. She lives with her husband and two sets of twins in Miami. Connect with her at https://kimperell.com.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Business Growth Strategies Business Plans Growing a Business Success Strategies Pivots Pivoting Change Running a Business Pivot to Success

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren

Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore

Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas To Start Right Now

To start one of these home-based businesses, you don't need a lot of funding -- just energy, passion and the drive to succeed.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

Health & Wellness

Want to Be More Productive? Stop Trying to Finish Every Task, and Do This Instead

If you only focus on your to-do list, you'll run out of the energy to complete it, says psychotherapist Katherine Morgan Schafler.

By Jason Feifer

Marketing

7 Ways to Integrate PR Into Your Daily Marketing Activity

Small business owners can integrate low-cost PR techniques into their daily marketing activities.

By Renée Warren

By Entrepreneur Store