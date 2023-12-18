Get a Costco Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60 No shipping required: Start saving money on office supplies and more.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

The holidays are just around the corner, which means the deadline for ordering gifts online that require shipping is looming. And if you're among the 49% of entrepreneurs working an average of 44 hours a week (per Gallup), that doesn't leave much time to shop in person. If you're looking for a present that your loved one will surely put to good use and doesn't require shipping, it's time to look at a Costco Gold Star Membership.

This Costco Gold Star Membership comes with a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card*, and with more than 500 warehouses located around the United States, it's great for nearly anyone on your list. There's no need to worry about shipping deadlines either, as this gift can currently be yours (or theirs) for $60 through December 25, with delivery right to your email inbox.

Give the gift of endless savings with a year of Costco Gold Star Membership. Your loved one can take advantage of savings on items ranging from groceries and clothing to electronics and even gasoline for your trip home. And if they work up an appetite during their shopping trip, they can even take advantage of Costco's delicious food court.

There are plenty of ways Costco Members can benefit aside from a weekly shopping trip. There are also numerous Costco Services* to take advantage of — including auto and home insurance** service providers and home improvement opportunities. And with their Costco Gold Star Membership, they'll also receive a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

Gift a loved one with a year of convenience with this Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60 through December 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no shipping required.

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

*Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.

**Costco Wholesale, Costco Insurance Agency, Inc. and its subsidiaries do not underwrite insurance, pay claims or guarantee any of the products or services offered by third parties. Specific products, features, rates and discounts may vary and may not be available in all states in accordance with state filings and applicable law. Costco Insurance Agency, Inc. is not licensed in New York state. Insurance products are not obtained through the Costco Insurance Agency in New York. Costco Insurance Agency, Inc.'s California license number is 0D08407.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Office Supplies Costco

Most Popular

See all
Living

An Elite Fitness Trainer Unveils the Transformative Impact of Coaching

Todd Durkin joins the Jeff Fenster Show to discuss how mentors changed his life.

By Jeff Fenster
Management

Your Employees Are Struggling — and It's Only Getting Worse. Here's What You Can Do About It.

The "Great Gloom" is upon us. In 2023 alone, employee happiness scores are declining at a rate 10 times faster than the previous three years. What are strategies for helping employees find happiness in the workplace?

By Brad Rencher
Living

What Is Quitter's Day? If You Make It Through This January Milestone, You Might Actually Keep Your New Year's Resolutions in 2024.

Here's how you can navigate Quitter's Day, the notorious January day when New Year's resolutions tend to lose their effectiveness.

By John Boitnott
Business News

A Christmas Miracle? Kentucky Boss Gifted Her Staff Lottery Tickets—And They Won $50,000. 'This Is Going to Help a Lot of People.'

Twenty-one lucky Kentucky healthcare workers will split their winnings. One employee plans to use the money to pay for her mom's cancer treatment.

By Jonathan Small
Growing a Business

The Growth Hack My Clients Hate the Most Is the One That Promises the Biggest Financial Rewards — Here's What You Should Know

Only a small percentage of my clients practice it, but this growth hack has been a real game-changer for my company.

By Joy Gendusa
Making a Change

Get the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle Featuring Rosetta Stone for $160

Here's a holiday idea: Give the gift of learning for life.

By Entrepreneur Store