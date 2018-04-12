Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

By Kate Volman

Beginning your own online video series can seem like a daunting task in the beginning. You may make up certain excuses to yourself -- such as you don't have the right camera and the perfect studio space. The reality is, not much is required besides a powerful smartphone camera and a confident mindset to kickstart your own original video project.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman gives some tips on overcoming any barriers that are holding you back from creating great videos. She stresses, foremost, the importance in believing in your content. If you are invested in the information you are sending out to the world, your videos will naturally bring value and entertainment to your audience. To overcome any demons about publishing videos online, simply think of the people who will find something helpful in your content -- not those who want to criticize it.

Equiptment-wise, Volman suggests all that is necessary for a good video are the basics: a good source of lighting and a stable foundation.

So, all that is left is go out there and start shooting. To learn more about starting your own video series, click play.

Kate Volman

Entrepreneur Network Partner

With over 15 years of experience in marketing and business development strategies, Kate Volman's specialty is working with small business. Her YouTube channel includes videos featuring tips on marketing, networking, and business development.

