Live Q&A: Top Tech Entrepreneur Rohan Brown Will Answer Your Startup Questions

The host of 'My Stories With Rohan Brown' is here to share hard-earned lessons on pitching ideas, launching a business, and getting the most out of yourself and others. Don't miss this!

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

staff

In his docuseries My Stories With Rohan Brown, the top tech expert gives an unflinching look at his life — from a kid who got arrested at the age of 12 to playing D1 basketball La Salle to working in corporate finance and eventually entrepreneuship.

On Tuesday, 4/25, join EntrepreneurTV's director of programming Brad Gage as he chats with Rohan about the ups and downs of his journey, as well as the lessons he's learned that you can apply to your business. Rohan has competed in several startup competitions including the MIT Sports Analytics Conference and Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, and launched his own tech platform Barley, an all-in-one technical solution that makes bars a better experience for customers and bartenders alike.

What time does it start?

Time: Tuesday, 4/25 at 1:30 pm EST

Where can I watch?

Watch and stream: Youtube, and LinkedIn.

You can watch on your phone, tablet, or computer.

Who is the guest?

Originally from Hartford, CT, Rohan Brown is a former D1 college basketball player. After two years in corporate finance, he left and started Barley Inc. to revolutionize beverage technology. He has competed in several startup competitions including, but not limited to the MIT Sports Analytics Conference, Silicon Dragon @ the Nasdaq Center, and the web series Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch twice, and has also been accepted into several business development programs including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Access Network and the Startup Leadership Program. With Barley, customers can find bars and order from their phones, without spending time waiting at the bar, while Bar owners can reach customers and learn from Barley's all-in-one technical solution. After a successful beta run in Philadelphia, Barley is live and expanding in the Greater Miami Area.

About EntrepreneurTV

EntrepreneurTV's original programming is built to inspire, inform and fire up the minds of people like you who are on a mission to launch and grow their dream businesses. Watch new docu-series and insightful interviews streaming now on Entrepreneur, Galaxy TV, FreeCast, and Plex.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs TV shows Livestream Entrepreneur TV My stories Rohan brown Tv promotion

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all

By Madeline Garfinkle

Growing a Business

4 Crucial Signs That Your Small Business Needs Funding

Small businesses face a constant challenge in securing funding for growth. Unforeseen cash flow challenges can cause financial instability, potentially leading to failure. Here are four signs that indicate when a small business needs funding and how implementing a cash flow management tool can improve its financial situation and reduce its reliance on loans.

By Nick Chandi

Starting a Business

The Importance of Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace for Startups

Let's discuss the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workplace and a few strategies for promoting diversity and inclusion in your startup.

By Chris Kille

By Sam Silverman

Growing a Business

6 Ways Small Business Owners Can Use ChatGPT to Eliminate Hours of Work

The greatest development that will allow small businesses and entrepreneurs to compete with large corporations has become available — for free. But it's in its infancy and there's no user manual. I'm here to help.

By Nicholas Leighton

Marketing

The A-La-Carte Approach to Public Relations Is a Game Changer for the Industry

The a-la-carte PR revolution allows established or up-and-coming firms to capitalize on their relationships with media outlets to provide guaranteed publications and transparency with clients.

By Hanna Shanar