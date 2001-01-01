Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I own a gourmetfood store. My friend said she thinks I need a professionalphotograph. Frankly, I think my money would be better spentelsewhere. Who's right-me or my friend?

A: Your friend, andlet me tell you why. Here's what will happen if you don'thave a photo:

You'll be called unexpectedly by a reporter for a localmagazine who wants to do a feature story about you. When she learnsyou don't have a photo to offer, she'll say, "Today isthe only day we can send a photographer to get a photo."

It figures. You were up half the night before and have bigcircles under your eyes. You just got your hair cut yesterday, andthe bangs are about an inch too short. The outfit you pulled out ofthe closet this morning when you were running late looks like aGoodwill reject. But you say yes anyway. The magazine photo turnsout-not surprisingly-ghastly.

That's why you need your own photo. Newspaper and magazinephotographers can't perform miracles, but studio photographerscan. So why risk looking awful in front of thousands of people whena pro, who has time, can polish and primp you? If you'reworried about the price, rest assured you can get a good qualityabove-the-shoulders studio portrait taken and about six wallet-sizeshots for well under $75.

Think of all the ways you can use photos:

You can incorporate them in your brochures and marketing materials. You can offer them to publications you write articles for. You can send them to the local media when you win an award, are sponsoring a special event or when you're part of a larger news story. You can post them on your Web site. You can include one on your business card to help people remember you.

A standard, above-the-shoulders photo in either color or blackand white is the bare minimum for publicity hounds. Keep at leastsix prints on hand and use them for the media, club newsletters,fliers or anyplace else you want your photo to appear.

Another option is the storytelling photo that shows you withprops related to your business or hobby, such as you holding a bigmixing bowl filled to the brim with fresh vegetables. Weeklynewspapers that don't have photo staffs would welcome thesetypes of photos.

Here are tips to follow if you're having your portraittaken:

Wear your usual hairstyle. Don't try anything new. Have your haircut at least one to two weeks before your photo session. Make sure your hair is styled the way you want before you arrive at the studio. Avoid high-neck clothing that obscures your neck. Avoid sleeveless clothing. It's risky to wear prints that draw attention away from your face. When in doubt, be safe with solids. When applying make-up, pay special attention to your eyes. That's what people see first. Eye shadow adds depth. Avoid iridescent colors. Stick to neutral. Powder reduces shine and helps eliminate shiny foreheads and noses. Be sure to use it.

Also be sure to tell your photographer the photos are forpublicity so he knows what kind of backdrop to use. And one lastreminder: Don't forget to smile.

Joan Stewart, a media relations consultant and professionalspeaker and trainer, works with companies that want to use themedia to establish their expertise, enhance their credibility andposition themselves as the employer of choice. She alsopublishes The Publicity Hound, a bimonthly print newsletterfeaturing "tips, tricks and tools for free (or really cheap)publicity," as well as tips booklets on how to find and keepvaluable employees. Visit www.publicityhound.com.

