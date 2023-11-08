The ketchup king is combining two popular flavors into one.

The Kraft-Heinz Company is causing quite a pickle with its latest ketchup release.

Today, the company announced that it will release a new pickle-flavored ketchup into the world starting in 2024.

"Ketchup and pickles have proudly sat side-by-side on burgers and hot dogs across America for over 150 years," the company said in a press release. "Heinz today announces the launch of Pickle Ketchup, a new condiment that combines the tangy and savory flavor of pickles with the unmistakable taste of Heinz Ketchup."

Pickles are trending

The company says it's responding to America's current obsession with pickles. According to an October 2023 Datassential report, 73% of American consumers reported that they enjoy the taste of pickles. In fact, the pickle is on nearly 50% of menus across the country.

In 2023, several TikTok trends involving pickles have gone viral, earning the hashtag #pickle 5.4 billion views.

"It's like a cult following," Leah Marcus told The New York Post earlier this year. "The people who do like pickles are obsessed with them."

Pickle mania has led to fast food restaurants incorporating pickles into their slushies, french fries, and pizza. Marcus herself quit her full-time job to start a pickle company.

The popularity of pickles was clearly not lost on Heinz.

"The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love HEINZ fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together," said Katie Peterson, Director of Heinz Innovation at The Kraft Heinz Company.

A few months ago, the company cashed in on another trend—Taylor Swift's apparent love for ketchup and ranch dressing. The pop diva was photographed at the Kansas City Chiefs game eating a chicken tender with ketchup and "seemingly ranch dressing," according to the Eras Tour X account. The company responded by releasing 100 bottles of the new ketchup-and-ranch sauce.