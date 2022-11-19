See Your Company Through Tough Times with This Risk and Project Management Bundle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting a business is a risky endeavor in any economic climate, but these days it's particularly dicey. But that's no reason not to pursue a great idea. You just have to learn some risk management skills and find ways to assess the risks worth taking and the ones you should pass on.

In The 2023 Project Management & Risk Management Certification Bundle, you'll get training in both risk management and project management to help you run a company more efficiently and smartly.

This bundle includes ten courses from some of the web's top instructors, including William Stewart (4.5/5-star instructor rating), Integrity Training (4.4/5-star rating), and Six Sigma Academy (4.6/5-star rating).

Starting out, you'll learn the basics of project management, understanding the difference between a process, project, and program. You'll explore the most important concepts in project management and learn the various stages of a project. As you progress through the coursework, you'll delve into a variety of project management methodologies in courses that will help you earn valuable certifications to both improve your day-to-day management skills and help you score more clientele. You'll explore Lean Six Sigma, PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP), and more.

You'll learn how to construct process maps in easy steps, as well as flowcharts for more complex processes so you can better analyze risk throughout a project's stages. There is also a practical course to help you get stakeholder buy-in and properly analyze projects before you even begin. By the end of the courses, you'll have the skills to manage projects effectively and assess the risks they pose to your business throughout.

Take care of your business. Right now, you can get Project Management & Risk Management Certification Bundle for just $45 for a limited time. That's a small price to pay for better management.

