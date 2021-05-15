Successfully Scale Your Business by Marketing on Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook Give your business a boost by expanding your marketing reach.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Kerde Severin/Pexels

The state of mobile commerce is jarring. Seventy-nine percent of smartphone users have made purchases on their phones in the past six months and almost half of all purchases made last shopping season were done on a phone. Eighty percent of in-person shoppers use a phone to look up reviews, compare prices, or find alternative store options. All of this is to say that mobile shopping is here to stay. If your business isn't capitalizing on the wave, it's missing out.

This eight-course bundle includes 10 hours of training on all things digital marketing from Entrepreneur Academy (4.5/5 instructor rating), Oak Academy (4.4/5 rating), and more. You'll go through the strategic planning process, gaining the fundamental skills and knowledge necessary to generate more sales for your business. You'll learn how to define your vision, create a mission statement, perform a SWAT analysis, and much more.

From there, you'll delve into specific platforms. You'll learn how to use Facebook to drive your own app downloads, leverage the Facebook SDK and app events, optimize for specific app events, and much more. Additionally, you'll learn how to use Google Ads to reach more potential customers, drive app downloads, sales, and more. There are also multiple courses on Instagram marketing to create a successful business page, elevate engagement, and grow your following. Finally, you'll learn how to use Reddit and the App Store to scale the presence of your mobile app and product pages to create a more loyal following.

